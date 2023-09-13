Scott Dixon Ends IndyCar Season with Third Win

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they recap Scott Dixon winning his third race in the final four of the season, highlight how some of the drivers performed in the season finale, examine some of the penalties that were handed out in the race, and highlight some of the various pit strategies from teams.
Later in the first hour of the show, Kevin and Curt access how some of the drivers that don’t have a spot in the series next season performed in their final IndyCar race. They also try to figure out if there was a driver who did not get hit at all during the race.
In the second hour of the show, they take a step back to look at where some drivers finished this season. Kevin and Curt examine which drivers have an easier avenue in terms of racing in the series next year because sponsors love them, and which drivers have budget to back them.
In the final half hour of the program, they answer a bunch of Twitter questions pertaining to the race, the future of drivers in the series, and open testing that IndyCar will do between now and the start of the season.
