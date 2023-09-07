Has Chris Ballard Done Enough To Help Richardson?

The expectations for the Colts this season are understandably low.

The over/under for their win total sits at 6 games. Most wouldn’t be surprised if they didn’t hit that 6 win benchmark. For Colts fans, and most analysts, the season isn’t about how many games the Colts win, but about how far along they can develop rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.

It’s unfortunate then that Richardson’s development might be hindered by his lack of a supporting cast.

The Colts are entering the season without their best weapon, Jonathan Taylor, who may never play another down in a Colts uniform. Their wide receivers left a lot to be desired in the preseason. The tight ends are mostly unproven, and the offensive line is looking to bounce back after a horrendous year.

Has Chris Ballard done enough to help his young rookie quarterback grow?

One person who doesn’t think so is Bob Kravitz, the logntime Colts writer who now authors Musings of an Old Sportswriter on Substack. During Wednesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, Bob gave his thoughts on if the Colts have done a disservice to Richardson.

“I think they have. You look at what Peyton had when he came in in ‘98, he had two Hall of Famers. He had Marshall Faulk and Marvin Harrison. Who in God’s name does Anthony Richardson have? I think Michael Pittman is a very good player, not great but very good. I think he’s a number 2 on a lot of other teams, but he’s a 1 here. I’m not sold on [Alec] Pierce yet until I see him do it, which I know is a cop out, but I just don’t know about him. The tight ends they’ve got a lot of them, they look good coming off the bus, but I don’t know if they can play, if they can change a game. And of course the running back situation is a total disaster.”

