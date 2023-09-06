Can Alex Palou Continue Dominance in 2024?

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they congratulate Alex Palou on capturing his second series championship within the last three years. Additionally, they spend time recapping the race by sharing nuggets they wrote down from the race. Finally, they debate if Palou should be the heavy favorite next year to win the series with him returning to Chip Ganassi Racing.

Later in the first hour of the show, Kevin and Curt highlight some of the driver changes that have occurred the last couple weeks. Plus, Kevin revisits the predictions he made last week as to whom will be racing in what car for that specific team.

In the second hour of the show, Kevin and Curt dive into the news today that Felix Rosenqvist will be racing in the second car with Meyer Shank Racing in place of Simon Pagenaud. They discuss what the move means for Pagenaud’s career, if he’s able to get back to racing once he makes a recovery. Finally, Kevin reveals the driver that he thought was on the move during last week’s show.

In the final half hour of the program, they get back to discussing Sunday’s race by highlighting some of the events that happened during the race that had drivers complaining, Kevin revealing what it’s like listening to Alex Palou’s radio during a race and congratulate the champions in the racing leagues below IndyCar.