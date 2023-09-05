Takeaways From Colts First Depth Chart Of 2023 Regular Season

INDIANAPOLIS – Game week brings the first depth chart of the 2023 regular season for the Colts.

Below you will find the Colts release of the depth chart, with some of my thoughts on things, too.

Here’s a look at the depth chart, with some takeaways (*denotes rookie):

-Quarterbacks: Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew, Sam Ehlinger

-Running Backs: Zack Moss, Deon Jackson, Evan Hull*

-Wide Receivers: Michael Pittman Jr.

-Wide Receivers: Josh Downs* Isaiah McKenzie

–Wide Receivers: Alec Pierce

-Tight Ends: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree

-Tight Ends: Kylen Granson, Will Mallory*

-Left Tackle: Bernhard Raimann, Ryan Hayes

–Left Guard: Quenton Nelson

–Center: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French

–Right Guard: Will Fries, Josh Sills

–Right Tackle: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland*

Offensive Notes:

The “OR” tag has officially been removed at the quarterback position. Anthony Richardson, here are the keys to the Colts franchise.

Shane Steichen says running back by committee as they enter the season without Jonathan Taylor for (at least) the first four weeks of the season and a return of Zach Moss (broken arm) still not a guarantee for Sunday’s season opener.

Even with Jelani Woods (hamstring) on injured reserve for at least the first four games of the season, the tight end playing time is anyone’s guess. I could easily see a good amount of playing time for Ogletree and/or Mallory early in the season.

Josh Downs above Isaiah McKenzie is a change from the depth chart released at the start of the preseason, but isn’t a surprised based off how the rest of camp/preseason went, along with the production and expected role of each.

Many people are bringing up the lack of a 5th wideout on the 53-man roster. I don’t think it’s that big of a deal. For one, they have a handful of wideouts available for game day call up on the practice squad. Plus, how often do you really incorporate a 5 th wideout into an offensive game plan. Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce are going to be on the field a lot this season.

I’ll be curious to see how the Colts handle their OL depth spots on game day. They don’t have a lot of obvious names, especially with known versatility at multiple spots. Typically you dress 2, maybe 3, backup OL on game day.

Do I have this right? The backup offensive tackles are a pair of Day 3 drafted rookies (4th round pick Blake Freeland at RT and newly claimed 7 th round pick Ryan Hayes at LT).

–Defensive End: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin

-Defensive End: Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land*

–Defensive Tackle: DeForest Buckner, Taven Bryan

–Defensive Tackle: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II, Adetomiwa Adebawore*

–WILL: Shaquille Leonard, Grant Stuard

–MIKE: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi

–SAM: E.J. Speed, Cameron McGrone

-Cornerback: Darrell Baker Jr., Julius Brents*

–Cornerback: Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones*

–Nickel: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown

–Free Safety: Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow

–Strong Safety: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross

Defensive Notes:

Similar to tight end, it’s hard to pinpoint exactly how the backup defensive line reps will play out. On third down, is it Dayo Odeyingbo or Tyquan Lewis joining Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam and DeForest Buckner?

The playing time for Shaquille Leonard is something I’m going to be watching. This staff loves E.J. Speed. But Speed is the 3rd linebacker, meaning he comes off the field when the Colts bring a 3 rd cornerback onto the field. Will Speed spell Leonard at all though? I think we see Speed eating into some of those Leonard reps.

We didn’t really see any change to the 3-man nickel cornerback grouping this offseason. It’s going to be Kenny Moore, Dallis Flowers and Darrell Baker Jr. to start the season.

Did Nick Cross do enough this offseason to earn some game-day role within the defense? That would be a change from how Gus Bradley used his safeties last year. For now, let’s stick with Rodney Thomas II and Julian Blackmon playing the vast majority of safety reps.

Kick Returner: Dallis Flowers, Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs*

Punt Returner: Dallis Flowers, Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs*

Returner Notes

Is Dallis Flowers, as a pretty entrenched cornerback starter, too valuable on defense to have as a kick returner? It’s rare to see an every-down starting cornerback also handle both return men duties.

