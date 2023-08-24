Is There Any Repairing The Colts And Taylor’s Relationship?

Things have heated up between the Indianapolis Colts and their disgruntled All-Pro running back, Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts have given Taylor until Tuesday, August 29th to find a suitable trade partner, as he continues to sit out from practice on the active/PUP list while seeking a contract extension. Taylor, who as recently as April said he wanted to be a Colt, has since undergone a remarkable about-face; between his agent and Colts owner Jim Irsay exchanging barbs online and through the media, and his body language when he has appeared at training camp, it seems clear that Taylor wants out of Indy as soon as possible.

Is there any repairing the relationship between the Colts and their best offensive player?

After all, there is still a chance that the Colts don’t receive any offer they feel is good enough and elect not to give into Taylor’s demands. He still has a year left on his contract, which makes sitting out actual games a tough prospect. Would he be willing to suit up for the franchise if he had to, or has the damage already been done?

Based on reporting by Ian Rapoport, Stephen Holder, and others, Colts fans shouldn’t get their hopes up.

This situation is still extremely fluid, and as we have seen with how quickly things took a turn for the worse, anything can happen. It does seem highly unlikely at this point, however, that Taylor would be able to let bygones be bygones, and suit up for the Colts again. Of course, considering how no one would have predicted this situation as recently as the start of training camp, there’s no guarantees.

