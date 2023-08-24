Fantasy: Colts Keepers, Sleepers & What About Jonathan Taylor?

It’s that time of year! Fantasy football draft season is in full swing (unless you’re a psychopath that has already drafted before the preseason is over). With that being said, it’s easy to get sidetracked with other things like kids, wife, work, other distractions from what truly matters: your fantasy football dominance over your dumb little buddies!

With drafts about to get really revved up we had Director of Fantasy & Gambling for The 33rd Team Josh Larky join us on Thursday’s show! Larky discussed why he is a fantasy psychopath and has been drafting since right after the Super Bowl, why he wouldn’t draft Anthony Richardson this season, what in the world to do with Jonathan Taylor on your draft board and a whole lot more.

He also discussed why he really likes Colts running back Evan Hull as a sleeper pick, why Ja’Marr Chase is atop his draft board and how he values running backs vs. wide receivers early.

