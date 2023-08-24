Fantasy: Colts Keepers, Sleepers & What About Jonathan Taylor?

It’s that time of year! Fantasy football draft season is in full swing (unless you’re a psychopath that has already drafted before the preseason is over). With that being said, it’s easy to get sidetracked with other things like kids, wife, work, other distractions from what truly matters: your fantasy football dominance over your dumb little buddies!
With drafts about to get really revved up we had Director of Fantasy & Gambling for The 33rd Team Josh Larky join us on Thursday’s show! Larky discussed why he is a fantasy psychopath and has been drafting since right after the Super Bowl, why he wouldn’t draft Anthony Richardson this season, what in the world to do with Jonathan Taylor on your draft board and a whole lot more.
He also discussed why he really likes Colts running back Evan Hull as a sleeper pick, why Ja’Marr Chase is atop his draft board and how he values running backs vs. wide receivers early.
For the full discussion, click the link below!
-
30 Of The All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2023
-
5 Things Learned: Anthony Richardson Shows Full Experience In Preseason Debut
-
5 Things Learned: Colts Sit Anthony Richardson Against Bears
-
Colts Training Camp Notebook Day 13: Shaquille Leonard Misses First Practice
-
Colts 53-Man Roster Projection Ahead Of Preseason Finale
-
Colts Training Camp Notebook Day 11: Anthony Richardson Is Colts Starting Quarterback
-
Colts Training Camp Notebook Day 12: Jonathan Taylor Away From Team
-
How Should Colts Handle Jonathan Taylor’s Trade Request?