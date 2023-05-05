Top 10 Favored Horses To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is a prestigious annual horse racing event held on the first Saturday of May at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The Derby is known as the “most exciting two minutes in sports” and features a field of 20 three-year-old horses vying for a shot at glory.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 6th, and will be the 149th edition of the race.

The race is the first leg of the Triple Crown, followed by the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.

Excitement and anticipation are building by the second as the horses and their jockeys prepare to compete for the coveted garland of roses and a place in racing history.

Take a look at our list of the top 10 favored horses to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby. (odds found on Fanduel Racing)