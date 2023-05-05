Listen Live
Top 10 Favored Horses To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

Published on May 5, 2023

148th Kentucky Derby

Source: Horsephotos / Getty

The Kentucky Derby is a prestigious annual horse racing event held on the first Saturday of May at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The Derby is known as the “most exciting two minutes in sports” and features a field of 20 three-year-old horses vying for a shot at glory.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 6th, and will be the 149th edition of the race.

The race is the first leg of the Triple Crown, followed by the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.

Excitement and anticipation are building by the second as the horses and their jockeys prepare to compete for the coveted garland of roses and a place in racing history.

Take a look at our list of the top 10 favored horses to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby. (odds found on Fanduel Racing)

1. Forte (3/1 odds)

Kentucky Derby Previews Source:Getty

Odds: 3-1

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr., 30.

Owner: Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable, run by billionaire businessmen Mike Repole and Vinnie Viola, the team behind 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Vino Rosso.

Foaled (born): Feb. 3, 2020

2023: 2 starts, 2-0-0, $814,680

2. Tapit Trice (5/1 odds)

Kentucky Derby Previews Source:Getty

Odds: 5-1

Jockey: Luis Saez, 30.

Owners: Gainesway Stable in Lexington and Whisper Hill Farm, which is run by Mandy Pope, whose family owns Variety Wholesalers.

Foaled (born): Feb. 17, 2020

2023: 3 starts, 3-0-0, $826,700

3. Angel Of Empire (8/1 odds)

Kentucky Derby Previews Source:Getty

Odds: 8-1

Jockey: Flavien Prat, 30.

Owner: Albaugh Family Stables is based in Iowa. Dennis Albaugh founded Albaugh LLC, a pesticide and fertilizer company.

Foaled (born): April 9, 2020

2023: 3 starts, 2-1-0, $1,026,375

4. Derma Sotogake (10/1 odds)

Kentucky Derby Previews Source:Getty

Odds: 10-1

Jockey: Christophe Lemaire, 43.

Owner: Hiroyuki Asanuma is a dermatologist and has been in horse racing for around 30 years. This will be his first trip to Kentucky.

Foaled (born): April 28, 2020

2023: 2 starts, 1-0-1, $730,000

5. Two Phil’s (12/1 odds)

two phil's kentucky derby racing horse that is getting practice Source:n/a

Odds: 12-1

Jockey: Jareth Loveberry, 35.

Owners: Patricia’s Hope LLC, Phillip Sagan and Madaket Stables. Patricia’s Hope is majority owner and run by Vince Foglia, a Chicago-based founder of health care goods company Sage Products.

Foaled (born): March 16, 2020

2023: 3 starts, 1-1-1, $488,000

6. Kingsbarns (12/1 odds)

Kentucky Derby Previews Source:Getty

Odds: 12-1

Jockey: Jose Ortiz, 29. 

Owners: Spendthrift Farm is owned by Eric & Tammy Gustavson. Tammy is the daughter of the late B. Wayne Hughes, a billionaire and longtime horse owner.

Foaled (born): Jan. 17, 2020

2023: 3 starts, 3-0-0, $657,300

7. Verifying (15/1 odds)

Kentucky Derby Previews Source:Getty

Odds: 15/1

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione, 28.

Owners: Jonathan Poulin, Michael Kuessner, Susan Magnier, Derrick Smith and Michael B. Tabor 

Foaled (born): May 11, 2020

2023: 3 starts, 1-1-0, $292,150

8. Mage (15/1 odds)

Kentucky Derby Previews Source:Getty

Odds: 15-1

Jockey: Javier Castellano, 45.

Owner: OGMA Investments, Ramiro Restrepo, Sterling Racing, and CMNWLTH (a company that sells shares in racehorses).

Foaled (born): April 18, 2020

2023: 3 starts, 1-1-0, $247,200

9. Confidence Game (20/1 odds)

Kentucky Derby Previews Source:Getty

Odds: 20-1

Jockey: James Graham, 43.

Owners: Don’t Tell My Wife Stables (part owner of fifth-place My Boy Jack in 2018 Derby) and Ocean Reef Racing (led by Louisville native William Paynter).

Foaled (born): April 23, 2020

2023: 2 starts, 1-0-1, $601,750

10. Mandarin Hero (20/1 odds)

Kentucky Derby Previews Source:Getty

Odds: 20-1

Jockey: Kazushi Kimura, 23.

Owner: Hiroaki Arai Breeder: Hirano Bokujo Pedigree: Shanghai Bobby — Namura Nadeshiko by Fuji Kiseki

Foaled (born): March 20, 2020

2023: 2 starts, 0-2-0, $181,128

