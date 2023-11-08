Listen Live
Top 10 All-Time Points Leaders For The Indiana Pacers

Published on November 8, 2023

Get ready to dive into the rich scoring legacy of the Indiana Pacers!

The Indiana Pacers have seen some incredible talent over the years, and their top scorers have left an indelible mark on the franchise’s history.

From legendary players to modern stars, these individuals have showcased their scoring prowess and etched their names in Pacers memory.

In the list below, let’s explore the Top 10 All-time Poins Leaders For The Indiana Pacers.

1. Reggie Miller – 25,279 points

2. Rik Smits – 12,871 points

3. Billy Knight – 10,780 points

4. Roger Brown – 10,058 points

5. Jermaine O’Neal – 9,580 points

6. Danny Granger – 9,571 points

7. George McGinnis – 9,545 points

8. Vern Fleming – 9,535 points

9. Mel Daniels – 9.314 points

10. Freddie Lewis – 9,257 points

