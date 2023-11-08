Top 10 All-Time Points Leaders For The Indiana Pacers

Top 10 All-time Point Leaders For The Indiana Pacers
Get ready to dive into the rich scoring legacy of the Indiana Pacers!
The Indiana Pacers have seen some incredible talent over the years, and their top scorers have left an indelible mark on the franchise’s history.
From legendary players to modern stars, these individuals have showcased their scoring prowess and etched their names in Pacers memory.
In the list below, let’s explore the Top 10 All-time Poins Leaders For The Indiana Pacers.
1. Reggie Miller – 25,279 pointsSource:Getty
2. Rik Smits – 12,871 pointsSource:Getty
3. Billy Knight – 10,780 pointsSource:Getty
4. Roger Brown – 10,058 pointsSource:Getty
5. Jermaine O’Neal – 9,580 pointsSource:Getty
6. Danny Granger – 9,571 pointsSource:Getty
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – OCTOBER 05: Danny Granger #33 of the Indiana Pacers watches free throws during action against the Chicago Bulls on October 5, 2013 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Chicago defeated Indiana 82-76. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) horizontal,usa,waist up,activity,sport,motion,basketball – sport,match – sport,watching,taking a shot – sport,chicago bulls,indianapolis,bankers life fieldhouse,free throw,indiana pacers,nba pro basketball,danny granger