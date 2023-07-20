Six Colts Position Battles To Watch At Training Camp

INDIANAPOLIS – Well, we all know the obvious position battle for the Colts in 2023.

Yes, the handling of the Colts starting quarterback position will be analyzed to the n’th degree.

So, let’s put the Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew debate to the side here when talking about other position battles/playing time debates.

Here are 6 other position battles I’ll be watching at Colts training camp:

1. 3rd Running Back Source:Getty Fantasy owners always have some intrigue over the running back pass catchers in the league. Jonathan Taylor is the obvious bellcow in Indy. Zack Moss looks to be the guy to spell Taylor. But what about those 3rd down duties? Will Taylor take a chunk of those? Is Moss transitioning more into that? Is that what keeps Deon Jackson around? Or is rookie 5th round pick Evan Hull ready for that role in his first season?

2. Tight End Depth Chart Source:Getty While there are some ‘favorites’ for playing time at the tight end position, much of the depth chart is up for grabs though. Mo Alie-Cox figures to be a front-line guy? Wouldn’t Jelani Woods fall into the same boat? Is Kylen Granson the complement to those two? Where do the likes of rookie Will Mallory, second-year draft pick Drew Ogletree and veteran Pharaoh Brown fit into playing time/making the team? A lot of tight end questions for Shane Steichen, who has strong history in utilizing that position group.

3. Right Guard Source:Getty Based off what we saw in the spring, this wasn’t a starting competition. Will Fries was the right guard throughout the spring offseason program. Is that locked in or do we see any competition, for Fries, from Danny Pinter or undrafted free agent Emil Ekiyor Jr. when camp rolls around Last year, the actual training camp competition along the offensive line was non-existent. And the results of that weren’t good. Do we see competition at RG in 2023?

4. E.J. Speed’s Role Source:Getty This isn’t really a competition, but Speed is a guy that has a role all over the map in 2023. And so much of it is dependent on the health of Shaquille Leonard. Even with that murky situation needing to play out, it seems like the staff would like to get Speed on the field more. Would that mean more 3-linebacker personnel groupings, if Leonard is healthy? Would Speed and Leonard split reps at all? Gus Bradley is a big fan of Speed.

5. Cornerback Playing Time Source:Getty Yeah, this is pretty wide open. Kenny Moore is a starter. But the Colts would ideally like to play him in the slot. Is Moore still a definite outside starting cornerback? Would Dallis Flowers be the other starting outside corner then? When you go to the nickel personnel package, is that where rookies JuJu Brents and Darius Rush come into play?Darrel Baker Jr., Tony Brown and Kevin Tolliver are some other corners to keep an eye on.