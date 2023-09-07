Predicting Colts 2023 Season

INDIANAPOLIS – Again, as “loser” as it may sound, the most important thing for the Colts in 2023 isn’t the number of wins and losses at the end of the year.

The development of Anthony Richardson stands above everything else.

But they keep score for a reason, and in a division where one Trevor Lawrence injury could really shift things in a hurry, you never know in the unpredictable NFL.

With all of that, let’s predict the Colts 2023 schedule:

1. Week 1, vs. Jaguars Source:Getty Week 1, vs. Jaguars, Loss 27-20, Record: 0-1 I don’t see the streak of all streaks coming to an end. Make it an 11th straight season of the Colts unable to win their season opening game. Too much offensive skill around Trevor Lawrence for the Colts to truly slow down.

2. Week 2, at Texans Source:Getty Week 2, at Texans, Win 24-17, Record: 1-1 This could be the first of a handful of “rookie QB vs. rookie QB” matchups for the Colts in 2023. Let’s go with the Colts to get an early road win in this game of AFC South basement dwellers from last year.

3. Week 3, at Ravens Source:Getty Week 3, at Ravens, Loss 33-16, Record: 1-2 On paper, this has to be one of the “toughest” games of the Colts season. It’ll be a couple of dynamic quarterbacks facing off, but one with a much better supporting cast.

4. Week 4, vs. Rams Source:Getty Week 4, vs. Rams, Loss 26-23, Record: 1-3 This is one I went back and forth on. Let’s say the Cooper Kupp hamstring is healed enough to make his usual impact. The Rams make the plays in the 4th quarter to win a road game.

5. Week 5, vs. Titans Source:Getty Week 5, vs. Titans, Win 20-17, Record: 2-3 It’ll be a low-scoring affair as the Colts play their third AFC South team of the season. The Colts get their first home win of the season with Matt Gay booting home a game-winning field goal.

6. Week 6, at Jaguars Source:Getty Week 6, at Jaguars, Loss 30-16, Record: 2-4 Is Jonathan Taylor making his season debut by this point? I see a season sweep for the Jags over the Colts, which means the drought in Jacksonville will extend to a 9th straight year.

7. Week 7: vs. Browns Source:Getty Week 7: vs. Browns, Loss 27-23, Record: 2-5 Could the Browns be a playoff team in 2023? They are a team I think could push for a Wild Card spot. They get a win over the Colts as the trade deadline approaches.

8. Week 8, vs. Saints Source:Getty Week 8, vs. Saints, Win 24-17, Record: 3-5 The Saints don’t do a lot for me in the potency department. How about Anthony Richardson going back into SEC country to get a win?

9. Week 9, at Panthers Source:Getty Week 9, at Panthers, Loss 24-23, Record: 3-6 Would the Colts really have drafted Anthony Richardson above Bryce Young? Will Frank Reich bring some Nick Sirianni-type emotion if this win occurs? This is the lone 4:25 PM kick of the season.

10. Week 10, vs. Patriots Source:Getty Week 10, vs. Patriots, Loss 23-13, Record: 3-7 Foxborough or Frankfurt, I still don’t like a rookie QB facing a Bill Belichick defense. The Patriots beat the Colts in Germany.

11. Week 12, vs. Buccaneers Source:Getty Week 12, vs. Buccaneers, Win 33-17, Record: 4-7 Returning from their bye, the Colts get their biggest and most impressive win of the season. Is Baker Mayfield still going to be the Tampa starter by late November?

12. Week 13, at Titans Source:Getty Week 13, at Titans, Loss 19-16, Record: 4-8 It’s a slugfest in Nashville as the Titans get a split in this season series. By this point of the season, will we see Malik Willis or Will Levis under center against the Colts?

13. Week 14: at Bengals Source:Getty Week 14: at Bengals, Loss, 34-16, Record: 4-9 This is probably the toughest game of the Colts season. Hope Colts fans enjoy the skyline on the trip down I-74.

14. Week 15, vs. Steelers Source:Getty Week 15, vs. Steelers, Loss 27-13, Record: 4-10 It feels like Anthony Richardson wasn’t even alive the last time the Colts beat the Steelers. I see the Colts losing to the Steelers in Indianapolis for a second straight season.

15. Week 16, at Falcons Source:Getty Week 16, at Falcons, Win 31-23, Record: 5-10 A win streak to close the season? Why not. The Colts get a Christmas Eve (afternoon) win over the Falcons in their final road game of the year.

16. Week 17, vs. Raiders Source:Getty Week 17, vs. Raiders, Win 20-19, Record: 6-10 This marks the 4th straight year that the Colts will play the Raiders, and I’m going with the Colts for a second consecutive season.

17. Week 18, vs. Texans Source:Getty Week 18, vs. Texans, Win 27-20, Record: 7-10 -It’s a three-game winning streak to end this season, and a season sweep of the Texans.