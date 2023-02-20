Earlier this month, in honor of Black History Month, we presented our favorite Lesser Known Black History Facts Everyone Should Know! We hope you enjoyed it, and more than that, we hope you’re ready for more!

Every time February rolls around we get to hear about all of the great and fantastic inventions and ideas that Black people have contributed throughout this country’s history. While undoubtedly extremely important, over time, that typical list has grown mundane. So, we’ve decided to spike things up a bit!

In our first iteration of this list, we shared that Lisa Gelobter, a Black woman, laid the groundwork for the first GIFs, and that dry cleaning was invented by Thomas L. Jennings, a Black man. There are so many essential things that we know and use today that perhaps wouldn’t be around if it weren’t for people of color.

Now, that’s not to say that we shouldn’t acknowledge and champion those more talked about creations. Not at all. It just means that we as a people have a whole lot to talk about, and that’s exactly what we’re about to do today.

So, without further ado, here are Lesser Known Black History Facts Everyone Should Know, Part Two!

