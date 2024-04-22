Every Colts First Round Pick In The Chris Ballard Era

The 2024 NFL Draft will be the eighth one for Chris Ballard as General Manager of the Colts. This year the Colts have the 15th overall pick. In case you need a refresher on Ballard’s first round selections since he’s been in the draft room since 2017, follow along below!

1. 2017 – Malik Hooker, Safety Source:Getty In his first draft as Colts GM, Ballard used the 15th overall pick on Ohio State safety Malik Hooker. Hooker would show flashes but injuries and not living up to expectations saw the Colts decline his fifth-year option. Hooker is currently a member of the Dallas Cowboys. The 2017 Draft for the Colts was largely forgettable, with Grover Stewart the only remaining member of that draft class with the Colts.

2. 2018 – TRADE – Quenton Nelson, Offensive Guard Source:Getty A bad 2017 season, due to Andrew Luck missing the season with a shoulder injury meant the Colts were near the top of the draft board. They held the 3rd overall pick and pulled off a masterclass trade with the New York Jets, trading the 3rd overall pick for the 6th overall pick, a pair of 2018 second-round picks and second-round pick in 2019. With the 6th overall pick, the Colts selectd offensive guard Quenton Nelson, who has been a perennial All-Pro since. 2018 was Chris Ballard’s best draft by far. On top of landing Nelson the Colts drafted Shaq Leonard, Braden Smith, Kemoko Turay, Tyquan Lewis and Nyheim Hines among others.

3. 2019 – TRADE – No Selection Source:Getty The Colts traded their 26th overall pick in 2019 to the Washington Redskins, the final year they’d be under that name. In return, Washington sent a pair of second-round picks. The 46th overall in 2019 and another in 2020. With the 26th overall pick, Washington selected edge rusher Montez Sweat.

4. 2020 – TRADE – No Selection Source:Getty Back-to-back years where the Colts didn’t have a first-round pick in the draft. In 2020, it was because the Colts made a blockbuster deal with the San Francisco 49ers to land start defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. The trade also came with a $21 million a year extension for Buckner. The 49ers would trade the pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who selected offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs with the 13th overall pick.

5. 2021 – Kwity Paye, Defensive End Source:Getty The 2021 Draft saw the Colts select Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye with the 21st overall pick. Paye was the first of two consecutive defensive ends selected by Ballard in this draft as they opted to also select Vanderbilt’s Dayo Odeyingbo witht the 54th overall selection in the second round. Paye has had a decent start to his NFL career but the Colts have yet to pick up his fifth-year option. A decision must be made by May 2nd, so the clock is ticking.

6. 2022- TRADE – No Selection Ah, yes. The Carson Wentz trade. Not only did acquiring Wentz in 2021 from the Philadelphia Eagles not work out on the field but it also had lasting effects in the 2022 Draft as Wentz reached playing time parameters that meant the Colts shipped their 2022 first-round pick to the Eagles. The pick ended up being bounced around multiple times before Washington selected wide receiver Jahan Dotson with the 16th overall pick. The Colts would roll with Matt Ryan heading into 2023 and we all know how that went.