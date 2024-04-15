Colts 90-Man Roster Heading Into NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS – Colts players are flocking back to Indianapolis.

With Monday’s start of the offseason program, the Colts currently have a roster of 75 players.

That leaves 15 open spots for 7 draft picks and a slew of undrafted free agents. Typically, the Colts sign more undrafted free agents than open roster spots, meaning they’ll have to cut some of the names below to make room on the 90-man roster.

Here is the current position-by-position breakdown of the Colts roster: