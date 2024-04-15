Colts 90-Man Roster Heading Into NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS – Colts players are flocking back to Indianapolis.
With Monday’s start of the offseason program, the Colts currently have a roster of 75 players.
That leaves 15 open spots for 7 draft picks and a slew of undrafted free agents. Typically, the Colts sign more undrafted free agents than open roster spots, meaning they’ll have to cut some of the names below to make room on the 90-man roster.
Here is the current position-by-position breakdown of the Colts roster:
1. Quarterbacks (3): Sam Ehlinger, Joe Flacco, Anthony RichardsonSource:Getty
Bowen’s Analysis: The Colts carried a 4th quarterback for a good chunk of last season, but Kellen Mond is longer on the roster. Typically, a team will add a 4th QB arm for the offseason, so don’t be surprised if the Colts do that in the coming weeks.
2. Running Backs (5): Tyler Goodson, Evan Hull, Zavier Scott, Trey Sermon, Jonathan TaylorSource:Getty
Bowen’s Analysis: A definite question with this group is who is that lead backup to Jonathan Taylor? Or will it be more by committee?
3. Wide Receivers (9): Terrell Bynum, Tyrie Cleveland, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, Ethan Fernea, D.J. Montgomery, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr. Juwann WinfreeSource:Getty
Bowen’s Analysis: Sneakily, the Colts really felt the loss of Ashton Dulin last season, as he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. This position group will undoubtedly receive some draft attention from it.
4. Tight Ends (6): Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory, Jordan Murray, Eric Tomlinson, Jelani WoodsSource:Getty
Bowen’s Analysis: Remember, the Colts will eventually have a decision to make on Drew Ogletree, who remains on the commissioner’s exempt list.
5. Offensive Line (13): Jack Anderson, Blake Freeland, Wesley French, Will Fries, Arlington Hambright, Ryan Kelly, Lewis Kidd, Quenton Nelson, Danny Pinter, Bernard Raimann, Josh Sills, Braden Smith, Jake WittSource:Getty
Bowen’s Analysis: The Colts didn’t have any major free agents among their offensive line group this offseason, so it’s a lot of familiar faces returning.
6. Defensive Line (13): Adetomiwa Adebawore, Genard Avery, Taven Bryan, DeForest Buckner, Raekwon Davis, Samson Ebukam, Eric Johnson II, Isaiah Land, Titus Leo, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Kwity Paye, Grover StewartSource:Getty
Bowen’s Analysis: From a pure numbers standpoint, it would be hard to cut down this group right now. The Colts have a ton of notable bodies already on the D-line. Does that rule the position group, a Chris Ballard staple, out in the draft?
7. Linebackers (8): Austin Ajake, Liam Anderson, Zaire Franklin, Ronnie Harrison Jr., Cameron McGrone, Segun Olubi, E.J. Speed, Grant StuardSource:Getty
Bowen’s Analysis: Depth here could probably call for a Day 3 draft pick, which is an area Chris Ballard has hit on quite frequently.
8. Cornerbacks (7): Darrell Baker Jr., JuJu Brents, Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones, Chris Lammons, Kenny Moore II, Ameer Speed,Source:Getty
Bowen’s Analysis: It’s pretty much team ‘run it back’ at cornerback, with no off-season additions, so far. That has to (will?) change in the draft.
9. Safeties (8): Julian Blackmon, Kendall Brooks, Nick Cross, Marcel Dabo, Trevor Denbow, Daniel Scott, Rodney Thomas II, Michael TutsieSource:Getty
Bowen’s Analysis: Similar to cornerback, the Colts have been all about continuity at safety, too. This is another position that could use some draft attention.
10. Specialists (3): LS-Luke Rhodes, P-Rigoberto Sanchez, K-Matt GaySource:Getty
Bowen’s Analysis: No shock here as the Colts re-signed Sanchez in the offseason.