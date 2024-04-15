Andrew Luck Gives The Update On His Life We All Needed

Andrew Luck Gives The Life Update On His Life We All Needed

The 12th annual Chuckstrong Gala had Andrew Luck back in the Colts Complex as he made an extremely rare public appearance.

Luck, who is 34, met the media before the event. This was his first group media session in Indy since his infamous retirement.

The typical quirky and thoughtful Luck is pondering what his post-football career will be like, minus being a father of two young girls.

Luck said that he doesn’t expect the game of football to be too far away from whatever endeavor he takes part in.

This year’s gala raised more than $1 million for cancer research for the IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Watch below Andrew Luck answering questions from the Media form the 12th annual Chuckstrong Gala.