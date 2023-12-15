Listen Live
Cotton's List

All-Time Best Beards In Sports History

Published on December 15, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Los Angeles Rams v Miami Dolphins

Source: Mark Brown / Getty

All-Time Best Beards In Sports History

Professional sports players have been known to make a statement with their facial hair, specifically their beards.

It’s always fascinating to see professional athletes competing at the highest level amidst their beard casually flapping in the wind at the same time like it is not bothering them at all.

It’s cool to see how these athletes embrace their facial hair, turning it into a part of their personal brand and leaving a lasting impact both on and off the field.

Truly, professional athletes have shown that their beards can be more than just facial hair. They have become symbols of their identities, expressions of their personalities, and even iconic trademarks that fans and fellow athletes recognize and admire.

Some past/present professional players who have amazing beards are Ryan Fitzpatrick, James Harden, and Dallas Keuchel.

Check out our list below to see who else made the list for All-Time Best Beards In Sports History.

Check out other list from Cotton’s List. 

1. Jason Kelce

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys Source:Getty

2. Ryan Fitzpatrick

Los Angeles Rams v Miami Dolphins Source:Getty

3. Jayson Werth

Cleveland Indians v Washington Nationals Source:Getty

4. Lebron James

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers: Semifinals - 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament Source:Getty

5. Nick Mangold

New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

6. Brett Keisel

New Orleans Saints v Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

7. Brian Wilson

Los Angeles Dodgers' Brian Wilson (00) before their game against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park in San Francisco, Calif. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2013. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group) Source:Getty

8. Ezekial Elliott

Dallas Cowboys, 2018 Training Camp Source:Getty

9. Steven Adams

Indiana Pacers v Memphis Grizzlies Source:Getty

10. David Ortiz

Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox Source:Getty

11. Lanny McDonald

1989 Stanley Cup Finals - Game 6: Calgary Flames v Montreal Canadiens Source:Getty

12. Dirk Nowitzki

Dallas Mavericks v Denver Nuggets Source:Getty

13. Mike Woodson

Connecticut v Indiana Source:Getty

14. Anthony Davis

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers: Semifinals - 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament Source:Getty

15. Ricky Williams

Miami Dolphins vs Oakland Raiders - November 27, 2005 Source:Getty

16. Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers v Minnesota Vikings Source:Getty

17. Franco harris

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Colts Source:Getty

18. Eric Weddle

Baltimore Ravens v Los Angeles Chargers Source:Getty

19. Josh Reddick

A's Josh Reddick, (16) draws a walk in the eighth inning as the Oakland Athletics went on to beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 at the O.co Coliseum in Oakland, Ca. on Saturday Mar. 30, 2013. Source:Getty

20. Chris Andersen

Miami Heat Media Day Source:Getty

21. Justin Turner

Los Angeles Dodgers v Boston Red Sox Source:Getty

22. Dallas Keuchel

Oakland Athletics v Minnesota Twins Source:Getty

23. Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

24. Odell Beckham Jr.

Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens Source:Getty

25. Johnny Damon

Boston Red Sox outfielder Johnny Damon in game one of the American League Division Series against th Source:Getty

26. Kevin Love

Miami Heat v Chicago Bulls Source:Getty

27. James Harden

The Clippers play the Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena Source:Getty

28. JaVale McGee

Golden State Warriors' JaVale McGee reacts after being called for a foul in the first quarter during Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at Oracle Arena on Sunday, May 14, 2017 in Oakland, Calif Source:Getty

29. Grant Stuard

NFL: OCT 29 Saints at Colts Source:Getty

30. Jeff Bagwell

Jeff Bagwell #5... Source:Getty

31. Kimbo Slice

Spike TV's 7th Annual Video Game Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

32. Randy Moss

NFL: OCT 11 Vikings at Jets Source:Getty

33. Alexi Lalas

AS Photo Archive Source:Getty

34. Bruce Sutter

Portrait of Bruce Sutter Source:Getty

35. Lyle Alzado

Lyle Alzado Raiders vs Dolphins Source:Getty

36. Baron Davis

NBA: JAN 28 Bulls at Clippers Source:Getty

37. Dan Fouts

San Diego Chargers Source:Getty

38. George Best

Footballer George Best 1991 Source:Getty

39. Bill Lee

Chicago Cubs vs Montreal Expos Source:Getty

40. Braylon Edwards

New York Jets Practice Source:Getty

41. Drew Gooden

Milwaukee Bucks v Dallas Mavericks Source:Getty

42. Phil Jackson

New York Knicks Player Phil Jackson Source:Getty

43. Bill Flett

Player Bill Flett of the Philadelphia Flyers... Source:Getty

44. Dave Martinez

Tampa Bay Rays v Detroit Tigers Source:Getty

Leave a Reply

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close