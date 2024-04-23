5 Categories of Colts Draft Picks

I love the NFL Draft. I’m the guy that will sit there for three days injecting the event into my veins, and then the week after will consume all the “draft winners and losers” articles. And, in reality, the draft is the backbone of how you build your team. And for the Colts this coming season there’s no bigger time than now to strike it rich while you’re not paying your QB top dollar. The Colts need to find an answer at WR, CB, and S (at least). General Manager Chris Ballard and company have a lot of work to do.

So, for this exercise we look at 5 categories of picks the Colts could make this weekend. It’s just a fun look at players and positions that may be available at number 15 overall. After all, by now, you’ve probably consumed every single possible piece of draft content possible!

1. The HOMERUN Source:Getty Andy’s Pick: The homerun is saved for the pick that won’t be a bust but also has Canton level upside. It’s hard to see Georgia TE Brock Bowers as anything but that. He’ll immediately be able to aid the OL in blocking and should flourish with a good QB in an NFL offensive scheme. Plus, his fit with the Colts would be seamless. He’d be a fun new toy for Shane Steichen to move around the field. Remember that Georgia used him in the natural tight end position, in the slot, in the backfield, and on the outside. He did it all. His NFL comparison says it all…George Kittle. Unfortunately, on a scale of 1-10 (with 10 being most likely to draft) I’d have to go with a 4. I just don’t see Bowers getting all the way to 15. Plus, Ballard has backed his tight end room despite their lack of production and injury history with Jelani Woods.

2. The BUST Source:Getty Andy’s Pick: The Bust, in this instance, is not what you think. Sure, it’s easy to label someone a bust right out of college without giving them a shot to prove themselves. It’s even easier to look back when a guy doesn’t work out and give him the same label. We all do it. But for this exercise the bust for the Colts would be taking an offensive lineman in the 1st round. It’s important to remember the Colts return their entire starting OL and (at least) Blake Freeland who got significant playing time last season. I’d give the probability of this happening at a 2. Ballard is on the record of saying he loves the depth of this OL class, and I think he means it. But I just can’t see him pulling the trigger on Thursday. A day three OL selection seems more likely.

3. The BORING (yet effective) Source:Getty Andy’s Pick: On The Wake Up Call I’ve used the phrase “eating your vegetables” a lot recently when discussing the Colts drafting a CB. Admit it, selecting a corner wouldn’t be the pick that would energize a fanbase…save that for QBs and skill position guys. But, just like your body needing vegetables, every football team needs to be able to stop the other teams passing attack. It should surprise no fan if the Colts end up with Quinnyon Mitchell, Terrion Arnold, or Cooper DeJean on Thursday night. The Boring doesn’t have to be bad, but it is often predictable. Probability of this happening is pretty high, let’s say an 8.

4. The SURPRISE Source:Getty Andy’s Pick: The Surprise is the best part of the NFL draft, unless it happens to your favorite team. There are three ways a pick becomes a surprise…1) a guy gets drafted that is way off the board and goes several rounds higher than we all thought, 2) when a player drops on draft day…think Will Levis last year or 3) when a player gets picked and has medical concerns (UCLA’s Laiatu Latu a great example and is pictured above). My rating for this happening to the Colts is low, probably a 2. I just cannot see Dallas Turner being there at 15 and guys like Chop Robinson or Latu haven’t been linked to the Colts at all. But that’s the fun, maybe Ballard does go DL and surprises us all!