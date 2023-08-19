Soccer Saturday for Indy Eleven 08-19-23

(00:00 – 3:00) – Rakestraw opens up the show talking about the upcoming Indy Eleven schedule. They have an intense week as they play El Paso as the away team tonight, only a few days later they will face Memphis in Tennessee, finally in the same week they come back to Indy to take on Loudon United FC.

(6:00 – 18:33) – Indy Eleven Head Coach Mark Lowry joins the show for his weekly spot. Lowry has enjoyed quite a run of success with the Eleven currently on a two-game winning streak. They are now 6th in the Eastern Conference. Much of the conversation revolves around the rotating door the roster has seen this year and how Lowry has tackled the task of an unstable lineup this season. How did Coach Lowry celebrate his birthday after two wins?

(21:33 – 30:50) – Newest edition to the Indy Eleven, Callum Chapman-Page joins Greg for the third segment. Chapman-Page speaks on adapting to Indianapolis, finding the weather in August is starting to get “cold.” Coming to Indy from Miami Chapman-Page is excited just to be playing again after being benched for five weeks with Miami.

(33:50 – 53:09) – Dave Leno the radio play-by-play voice of the Philadelphia Union is on the program to talk about Lionel Messi visiting the City of Brotherly Love as they played Inter Miami recently. It was a huge moment for soccer in Philly, several fans were upset that ticket prices spiked so much. The Union ended up losing their Leagues Cup Semi-Final match against Miami 4 – 1. Leno give Messi the title of being the best player in the league. He was glad that the match stayed in the Union stadium and not into the Philadelphia Eagles stadium, Lincoln Financial Field. That kept the Union home crowd in the house making it feel like it was still a home game and not just a spectacle.

(56:09 – 56:46) – Rakestraw signs off quickly as there is little time left for the show. A quick preview of the upcoming games again for the Indy Eleven Men’s Team.