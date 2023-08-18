Colts Training Camp Notebook Day 13: Shaquille Leonard Misses First Practice

INDIANAPOLIS –.And, with that, the Colts 2023 training camp has come to a close.

Thursday marked the 13th and final practice at Grand Park, with the Colts wrapping up their 2-day joint session with the Chicago Bears.

Here are some takeaways from Day 13 of Colts training camp:

A second joint practice usually involves some extra chippines and that was certainly the case on Thursday night. This final camp practice will be remembered for several post-whistle scuffles (it looked like Shane Steichen might have kicked tight end Pharaoh Brown out of practice for his involvement), another night of the Colts offense halting drives with penalties and a few more injuries popping up.

We began with that overview because the context is needed to describe the night for Anthony Richardson. I had Richardson just 2-of-6 on the night, with 3 completions being called back for penalties, all in the illegal man downfield department. With the Colts implementing some different looking schemes this year with Richardson, it is going to impact the offensive line in how the unit blocks, especially in the run/pass option, zone read elements. This was an issue on Thursday night. One thing that’s going to be tough to gauge this season is defining a drop for a Colts receiver vs. the pass just being too fast to handle. The old saying of “if your hands touch it, you catch it” is hard to say is strictly black and white when it comes to handling a Richardson fastball. One of those plays occurred on Thursday with Alec Pierce unable to catch one from No. 5. The starting offense had trouble moving it in its lone full-field period on Thursday. One thing to note on Richardson, his legs are certainly going to be used, and for good reason, in the red zone. The balance in using that will be something to watch. Richardson did have a fumble on a scramble on Thursday.

Defensively, the Colts bounced back from a rough 7-on-7 session against Justin Fields (when Fields went 8-of-8 in the red zone), to keep the Bears from driving down the field in the lone full-field 11-on-11 period. It was a tipped pass from Nick Cross falling into the arms of E.J. Speed for an interception to stop the Bears starting offense. The Indy defensive line dialed up a few more moments in pressuring Fields, too.

In 13 camp practices, Anthony Richardson was 76-of-122 (62.2%). These are unofficial numbers.

Shane Steichen was not made available to the media following Thursday’s practice ,so no update on whether or not the Colts will play Anthony Richardson, or any starters, on Saturday night against the Bears. Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus said on Thursday that Justin Fields will not play in Saturday night preseason’s game. Will Steichen follow that same script with his starting QB?

Thursday marked the first missed practice of the 2023 training camp for Shaquille Leonard (no Shane Steichen available after practice, so no update on what was injured for him). That would have been a shocking statement to make back at the start of camp. So Leonard participated, and pretty fully, in 12 of the 13 camp practices. But he did get banged up on Wednesday night, with the athletic training staff on a couple of occasions, so him not practicing on Thursday wasn’t the most shocking thing. Does this rule him out for the lone preseason home game then on Saturday? I’d assume so.

It was almost fitting the Bears took their opening kick return rep back for a touchdown in the first practice of Ashton Dulin on injured reserve. Dulin tearing his ACL on Wednesday night is a notable loss. Is Dulin one of the Colts 20 best players? No. But he’s a guy who would have been on this 53-man roster (for a 5th straight year) and one that helps this staff sleep easier at night knowing he’s a reliable depth piece on offense, and an elite level special teamer. On offense, this injury opens up a roster spot at receiver. Michael Pittman Jr. Alec Pierce, Josh Downs and Isaiah McKenzie are the 4 receiver locks in my mind. What about a 5 th WR? Is there room for a 6 th WR, if you are keeping more tight ends, given the depth in that room? Also, the loss of Dulin puts even more focus on Pittman Jr. and Pierce to stay healthy. Dulin was probably the ‘backup’ to those guys, having a closer physical makeup to them than the likes of Downs or McKenzie, who are more smaller/slot options. Then on special teams, Dulin’s loss hurts a new-look special teams group with first-time NFL coach Brian Mason replacing Bubba Ventrone, Rigoberto Sanchez coming back from a torn Achilles. With the Colts nearing a week and a half until roster cuts, this is the first definite 53-man roster guy to have suffered a season-ending injury, so a roster spot (in my mind) has opened up with this. To make room for Dulin heading to injured reserve, the Colts brought back former Butler University wideout Tyler Adams, who spent time on the roster earlier this offseason.

What I am going to be watching for on Saturday night inside of Lucas Oil Stadium? The annual Jim Irsay appearance in the TV booth. Typically, Irsay makes an appearance with the home TV broadcast crew during the second half of the final home preseason game. Well, isn’t that Saturday night? It sounds like Irsay will join Greg Rakestraw and Rick Venturi in the TV booth on Saturday during the 3rd quarter of Colts and Bears. I’m looking for our next somewhat notable Jonathan Taylor (who was, once again, not at Colts practice) update to come from that appearance. Again, with Thursday coming and going, it is now official that Taylor was the only Colts player to have missed every single training camp practice in 2023.

If the Colts were going to play tomorrow, their nickel package (a personnel grouping teams often use around 70 percent of the time in a game), would have two undrafted cornerbacks heading into their second seasons. It would be Darrell Baker Jr. (never played an NFL defensive snap) on one side with Dallis Flowers (made his NFL debut on defense last December) on the other, and then Kenny Moore in the slot. It’s quite the inexperienced outside corner duo, but two guys who have had solid camps. The Colts easily have one of the most youthful secondary groups in the entire NFL.

The biggest worry for the Colts exiting Grand Park? Offensive line health/depth. Gardner Minshew was under siege on Thursday night.

The kick return order on Thursday night was this: CB-Dallis Flowers, WR-Isaiah McKenzie, WR-Josh Downs

Here is how the starting offense looked on Thursday: QB-Anthony Richardson, RB-Deon Jackson, WR-Michael Pittman Jr., TE-Will Mallory, TE-Pharoah Brown, TE-Kylen Granson, LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Danny Pinter, RG-Arlington Hambright, RT-Braden Smith.

Here is how the starting defense looked on Thursday: DE-Samson Ebukam, DT-Grover Stewart, DT-Taven Bryant, DE-Kwity Paye, LB-Zaire Franklin, LB-Grant Stuard, LB-E.J. Speed, CB-Dallis Flowers, CB-Darrell Baker Jr., S-Julian Blackmon, S-Rodney Thomas II.

Guys that stood out at Thursday’s practice: S-Nick Cross, DE-Kwity Paye, WR-Isaiah McKenzie, S-Henry Black

Injury Report : The following players did not appear to be participating at Thursday’s practice: RB-Zack Moss (arm), TE-Jelani Woods (hamstring), TE-Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), C-Ryan Kelly (foot), TE-Drew Ogletree (shoulder), DE-Genard Avery (undisclosed) RG-Will Fries (undisclosed), WR-Mike Strachan (left early), TE-Ricky-Jean Seals (right ankle), DE-Samson Ebukam (slammed his helmet in frustration after injuring what appeared to be his lower right leg, but did return to action). The following players remain on the PUP or non-football injury list: RB-Jonathan Taylor (ankle).

2023 Colts Training Camp Schedule

-8/19 Preseason Game No. 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium: vs. Bears at 7:00 PM.