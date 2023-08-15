Colts Training Camp Notebook Day 11: Anthony Richardson Is Colts Starting Quarterback

INDIANAPOLIS –.When the Colts began Tuesday’s practice going with Anthony Richardson as the starting QB for the third straight practice/game, it was a sign.

And that sign was confirmed by Shane Steichen following Tuesday’s hour-long practice—Anthony Richardson will be the Colts starting QB in 2023.

Here are some takeaways from Day 11 of Colts training camp:

On Monday, Shane Steichen brought Anthony Richardson in for a meeting. The first-year head coach took just a few minutes to tell Richardson he would be the Colts starter for the 2023 season (and the head coach reiterated the “entire” season when telling the media the next day). Then the two chatted for another two hours, about other things, outside of the news everyone knew was coming at some point—No. 5 is getting the keys to the franchise right away.

Here are some of my thoughts on this decision: I was always a fan of playing Richardson early, very early. How do you know a guy is ready/not ready? You play him to find out how much development is needed, where that development is needed, and where your support for him is needed. By this move coming in mid-August, it allows Richardson to drill exclusively with the starters for the next three weeks and for the first-team offense to rep the plays and concepts that caters most to their dual-threat QB. It also allows for Richardson to be QB1 and work on establishing himself as a leader. This move gives Richardson a chance to see and experience everything that life in the NFL is like for a starting QB. He needs reps to train his eyes of what the speed is like at such a high level. He doesn’t have the benefit of a 2- or 3-year starting career in college. And this move (should) stop the revolving door for the Colts at quarterback. You have to go back to the 2015-16 seasons for the last time the Colts had the same starting QB in back-to-back seasons. That should end. Yes, there will be growing pains from Richardson, massive ones. But no one needs to evaluate this season purely on wins/losses. It’s about No. 5 and the growth he makes. Period.

Steichen decided to make this (public) decision following 10 camp practices and 1 preseason game. “I like the progress he’s made and excited about his future and his playmaking that he brings to this football team….Anthony has been impressive, the growth he’s shown and then going into Buffalo, he showed great signs of improvement and now this is an opportunity to get him more reps with the 1s.” Steichen has been more than willing to commit meaningful reps to Richardson, knowing the development period of game reps is so critical to getting real progression in a guy with 13 collegiate starts.

Richardson admitted he was “shocked” by hearing the news, more stunned at just hearing t words out loud, than anything. In typical Richardson fashion, he continues to walk that balance of exuding necessary QB confidence, but knowing plenty of work is needed. “I’m blessed, everybody knows this, but despite all that you’ve got to work,” Richardson said on Tuesday. “There’s always somebody chasing me, trying to attack me. So I just try to grind every day, try to prefect everything, even though I know I’m not going to be perfect…I’ve talked about it before I want to be great. I want to be remembered. I don’t want to be just one of those guys, ‘Okay, he was in the league.’ I want my legacy to be known forever. I’m working. I just want to build a championship with this team and this organization.”

How did Gardner Minshew react to hearing Richardson starting QB news? “You are hurt obviously. Anytime you put so much into something, it can be disappointed when you don’t hear what you want to hear. But I totally understand and I’m all-in with what we got going. I can’t stress enough, I’m really excited about Anthony, I think he’s going to be really special. I think he’s got a great opportunity here.” But, like Minshew has done all offseason, he fully understands the situation he was walking into in joining the Colts. “This is his franchise,” Minshew said of Richardson. “That’s the reason they picked him where they did. He’s going to be really special.”

So let me see if I have this right: Jonathan Taylor has returned to Grand Park, but isn’t watching practice, because he’s the only injured player not at practice, but instead rehabbing back in their indoor facility? I guess that is what happening, with Shane Steichen saying on Tuesday that Taylor’s absence from observing practice was due to his rehab, which is back to occurring on-site in Westfield. This situation remains beyond murky. And we are starting to reach a point where Taylor not practicing could/will impact him being ready for Week 1. Assuming Taylor doesn’t make his 2023 debut in a joint practice session against another team, that leaves just one potential practice in the next two weeks (next Monday, although the Colts might not even practice the day of traveling to Philly for their joint practice/preseason game next week) where the Colts will have a practice in a controlled environment, which is what you think Taylor/and the team would want for his first practice of the year. If Taylor isn’t practicing by next Monday, that is going to leave him just two weeks out from the season opener to ramp it up in time for Week 1. Is that enough time after missing 9 months of on-field action?

As far as Tuesday’s hour-long lighter practice went, Anthony Richardson was 9-of-12, peppering Deon Jackson with a handful of completions. Gardner Minshew was 5-of-10 with the second-team, tossing an interception to cornerback Kevin Toliver II.

Through 11 camp practices, Anthony Richardson has (unofficially) 115 starting reps and Gardner Minshew has 75 starting reps. Through 11 practices, Minshew is 94-of-129 (72.8%) and Richardson is 59-of-97 (60.8.%). These are unofficial numbers.

The Colts made a couple of moves on Monday at the safety position, signing former second-round pick Teez Tabor and third-round pick Ronnie Harrison. While these moves appear to be trying to find a bit more than a camp body, the Colts finally had their starting safety duo together on Tuesday. It was Julian Blackmon (hamstring) making his camp debut and Rodney Thomas II (toe) returning from missing about a week. Outside of Jonathan Taylor, Blackmon was the last Colts player to have yet to practice at Grand Park.

Joint sessions are now here with the Bears as a pair of evening practices are coming Wednesday and Thursday. These will be much more diverse and schemed up than the preseason game between these two teams will be on Saturday. The two coaching staffs will meet prior to Wednesday’s practice to script things up so they get ample 1-on-1 work and the matchups they desire.

Tuesday was the final “Colts vs. Colts” practice of the 2023 training camp. And that brings the most important part of August coming in the next 8 days. The Colts will have 5 of their 6 most important evaluation days in the next 8 days: 3 joint practices (Wednesday and Thursday vs. the Bears; next Tuesday vs. the Eagles) and 2 preseason games (Saturday vs. the Bears; next Thursday vs. the Eagles).

This Tuesday means we are now 2 weeks away from the only roster cut of the offseason. The NFL has tinkered with roster cuts recently. In 2023, it’s just one big cut, and that will be from 90 to 53 guys on August 29th. So keep that in mind with the Colts entering these critical evaluation points. Also, remember that the Colts are 4th in the waiver claim order for guys cut by other teams (thanks to going 4-12-1 last year). That will impact the type of players they claim coming up.

Here is how the starting offense looked on Tuesday: QB-Anthony Richardson, RB-Deon Jackson, WR-Michael Pittman Jr., WR-Alec Pierce, WR-Josh Downs, TE-Kylen Granson, LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Danny Pinter, RG-Will Fries, RT-Blake Freeland.

Here is how the starting defense looked on Tuesday: DE-Samson Ebukam, DT-Grover Stewart, DT-Eric Johnson, DE-Kwity Paye, LB-Zaire Franklin, LB-Shaquille Leonard, CB-Kenny Moore, CB-Dallis Flowers, CB-Darrell Baker Jr., S-Julian Blackmon, S-Rodney Thomas II.

Guys that stood out at Tuesday’s practice: QB-Anthony Richardson, CB-Kevin Toliver II, WR-Josh Downs, RB-Deon Jackson

Injury Report : The following players did not appear to be participating at Tuesday’s practice: RB-Zack Moss (arm), TE-Jelani Woods (hamstring), TE-Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), LB-Liam Anderson (undisclosed), DT-DeForest Buckner (foot), OT-Braden Smith (knee), LB-JoJo Domann (undisclosed), TE-Drew Ogletree (undisclosed), LB-Cameron McGrone (undisclosed). The following players remain on the PUP or non-football injury list: RB-Jonathan Taylor (ankle).

