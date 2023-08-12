Where Will Alex Palou Race in 2024?

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they start the show by recapping the news of Alex Palou backing out of his contract with Arrow McLeran after this afternoon’s practice session, prognosticate whether Palou will be racing in IndyCar next season or in Formula One, debate what the future of Felix Rosenqvist in IndyCar looks like following the Palou news from this afternoon, and which team is most likely to sign David Malukas.

Later in the hour they recap how well Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing qualified today for the Gallagher Grand Prix with Graham Rahal starting P1 and Christian Lundgaard starting P2. Additionally, they highlight how some Team Penske struggled to find speed today in practice.

Finally, they close out the show by recapping the Indy NXT race earlier this afternoon and preview next week’s edition of Trackside.