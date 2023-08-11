Who Are the Favorites for the Gallagher Grand Prix?

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they start the show by going over all the events leading up to this weekend’s NASCAR/IndyCar double header, explain what they were able to take away from the conversations they had with drivers today, and speculate where they could add another oval to give inexperienced oval drivers a chance to compete.

Later in the hour they break down some of the betting odds for who is the favorite to win the Gallagher Grand Prix and then access who they think are the true favorites. Then they transition to some racing news pertaining to Meyer Shank Racing.