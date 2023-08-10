Marcus Armstrong Feels Comfortable and Confident Heading Back to Indy

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they start the show by talking with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Armstrong to explain how beneficial Scott Dixon has been to his development this season, the new look to his racecar that fans will be able to see this weekend, what kind of optimism he has going into the race this weekend with him being familiar with the road course at IMS, and explains if he’s itching to race an oval.

Later in the hour they recap what happened with David Malukus’s run in Sunday’s race in Nashville, discuss how a Honda engine has won all five street races so far this season, and answer Twitter questions pertaining to this weekend’s NASCAR/IndyCar double header.