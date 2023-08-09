Takeaways From Colts First Depth Chart Of 2023 Offseason

INDIANAPOLIS – With game week here for Saturday’s preseason opener, the Colts have released their first depth chart of the 2023 season.

As always, there are some interesting things to note on initial depth chart release when you compare that to what we’ve seen through 8 training camp practices.

Here’s a look at the depth chart, with some takeaways (*denotes rookie):

-Quarterback: Gardner Minshew or Anthony Richardson, Sam Ehlinger

-Running Back: Jonathan Taylor (PUP), Zack Moss, Deon Jackson, Evan Hull*, Jake Funk, Zavier Scott*, Kenyon Drake

-Wide Receiver: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin, Breshad Perriman, Malik Turner

-Wide Receiver: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs*, Amari Rodgers, Kody Case*

–Wide Receiver: Alec Pierce, Mike Strachan, Juwann Winfree, Vyncint Smith

-Tight End: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory*, Pharoah Brown, Michael Jacobson

-Tight End: Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods, La’Michael Pettway*, Nick Eubanks

-Left Tackle: Bernhard Raimann, Arlington Hambright, Matthew Vanderslice*

–Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Carter O’Donnell

–Center: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter, Dakoda Shepley

–Right Guard: Will Fries, Wesley French, Emil Ekiyor*

–Right Tackle: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland*, Dan Skipper

Offensive Notes:

-Based strictly off starting reps, Anthony Richardson has taken more first-team reps than Gardner Minshew, and that includes a missed practice for the rookie last week. So, yeah.

-Who knows on running back. Kenyon Drake has practiced three times, so you’d think he will get more chances, although he didn’t see much action on Tuesday. Zack Moss is iffy for the opener. And you have the continued drama around Jonathan Taylor. Deon Jackson and Evan Hull have been the most consistent first-team runners since Moss’ injury early in camp.

-Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce are clearly atop the WR depth chart. After that, you have the jitterbugs in Josh Downs and Isiah McKenzie. Things get crowded quick after those 4.

-For me, the tight end group is the hardest to differentiate from of any position group. You’ve had various injuries with Will Mallory (foot, hamstring), Jelani Woods (hamstring), Mo Alie-Cox (ankle). Drew Ogletree and Kylen Granson continue to be the most available.

-Offensive lineman Arlington Hambright might be listed as a ‘guard’ on the team roster, but I’ve seen him at left tackle with the second unit a good amount since rookie Jake Witt went to injured reserve.

-I would peg Blake Freeland and Danny Pinter as the top two offensive line reserves.

-Defensive End: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Genard Avery, Khalid Kareem

-Defensive End: Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Titus Leo*

–Defensive Tackle: DeForest Buckner, Taven Bryan, McTelvin Agim

–Defensive Tackle: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II, Adetomiwa Adebawore*, Caleb Sampson*

–WILL: Shaquille Leonard, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard, Segun Olubi, Liam Anderson*

–MIKE: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi, Cameron McGrone, JoJo Domann, Donavan Mutin*

–SAM: E.J. Speed, Cameron McGrone, JoJo Domann, Liam Anderson*

-Cornerback: Darrell Baker Jr., Julius Brents*, Kevin Toliver II, Isaac Taylor-Stuart

–Cornerback: Dallis Flowers, Darius Rush*, Jaylon Jones*

–Nickel: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown, Chris Lammons, Michael Tutsie*

–Free Safety: Rodney Thomas II, Henry Black, Marcel Dabo

–Strong Safety: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Trevor Denbow, Aaron Maddox*

Defensive Notes:

–With Tyquan Lewis (knee) making his camp degbut on Tuesday, he should have some impact on the defensive line depth. Dayo Odeyingbo has been the most frequent name at DE with Samson Ebukam (hamstring) sidelined. Ebukam did return on Tuesday.

-McTelvin Agim has been a pretty frequent guy filing in for a nicked up DeForest Buckner (foot).

-Grant Stuard has received a good amount of notable looks with the first unit, benefitting from the early Shaq Leonard pitch count and E.J. Speed missing a couple of days.

-Clearly, the linebackers have been interchanging a good amount, which is what you are seeing on the depth chart, too.

-It’s still early, but I think 3 cornerbacks have separated themselves a bit from the rest of the group. That would be, in order, Kenny Moore II, Dallis Flowers, Darrrell Baker Jr. Will the returns/debut of rookies Darius Rush/JuJu Brents change that? What about 7th round pick Jaylon Jones, who has impressed?

-I still think in the base defense (2 cornerbacks on the field), Kenny Moore II is a starter.

-Safety depth is a question. You appear to have a top 3 (Rodney Thomas II, Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross), and then a notable drop off, with Trevor Denbow as the likely 4th, based off practice reps. Remember, 5th round pick Daniel Scott tore his ACL back in the spring and is done for the season.

-Kick Returner: Dallis Flowers, Isaiah McKenzie

–Punt Returner: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs*

Returner Notes

-Is Dallis Flowers, as a pretty entrenched cornerback starter, too valuable on defense to have as a kick returner?