What Are the Latest Silly Season Rumors?

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they start the show by highlighting some of the announcements that were made pertaining to who will be racing in Indianapolis this weekend for IndyCar and touch on IndyStar’s Nathan Brown’s story from earlier today pertaining to silly season.

Later in the hour they let their in-studio guest Judy Greeson has the opportunity to pepper Kevin and Curt with questions pertaining to the future of some events, the future of some drivers with their team AND their future in IndyCar, and dive into some of the surprising.

Finally, they close out the show by answering a couple twitter questions from listeners tonight.