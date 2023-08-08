Colts Training Camp Notebook Day 9: Jonathan Taylor Not Present At Practice

INDIANAPOLIS –.The biggest news item from Tuesday’s practice for the Colts was the player not present, which overshadowed a sluggish day from the offense.

It was a 90-minute practice on Tuesday, as the Colts are in game week, with just 4 practices left in their training camp at Grand Park.

Here are some takeaways from Day 9 of Colts training camp:

Well, overshadowing a sluggish Tuesday practice was no sight of Jonathan Taylor (ankle) on the practice field. For the first time in 9 camp practices, Taylor was not on the field watching his team practice (it is very out of the norm for an injured player to not be at practice). Shane Steichen was slightly more expansive on the Taylor situation following Tuesday’s practice. “Part of his rehab process if you guys don’t see him out there,” was Steichen’s response to an absent Taylor on Tuesday. Steichen would not answer if Taylor is rehabbing on or off site. “He’s rehabbing the ankle…it’s the ankle,” is what Steichen added on Tuesday, which (I guess) rules out the back injury reports from earlier in camp. Steichen said Taylor is in a “good spot.” Steichen was asked if he thinks Taylor will practice before the end of camp, which is next Thursday (4 more practices to go). “Yeah, I’d like to see that,” the head coach said. “We’ll see how it all plays out though.” Again, this is the most we’ve heard from Steichen on the Taylor situation. And it comes on the first day of practice we’ve yet to see Taylor present. NFL Network later added Taylor has “an excused absence…seeking treatment on his ankle.” Ian Rapoport said Taylor is away from the team, and going to “be away from the team a bit.” With the regular season opener a month from Sunday, some tangible signs to a potential resolution on this (a return to practice? Taylor clearing the air? Trade request solution?) are needed somewhat soon. This ankle issue from Taylor, which included a January surgery after he missed 6 games last season, has extended much deeper into the offseason than anyone originally thought.

Tuesday brought Gardner Minshew back to the starting offense. Minshew went 9-of-12, with an active day targeting Michael Pittman Jr, Kylen Granson and Evan Hull. It was another typical Minshew-type day, a high completion percentage number, but not much challenging down the field. Minshew was with the starters for all 18 first-team reps on Tuesday.

Anthony Richardson took the second-team reps and struggled a bit. Richardson underthrew a pair of deep balls, which is something we’ve hardly seen in camp. Richardson went 4-of-6 but was picked off on a deep attempt by CB-Kevin Toliver II (when targeting WR-Mike Strachan). Richardson also had a fumble on a scramble. After some definite steps in the right direction from the rookie over the weekend, Tuesday was a pretty ‘blah’ practice from Richardson, especially in the ball security department.

Through 9 camp practices, Anthony Richardson has (unofficially) 83 starting reps and Gardner Minshew has 75 starting reps. After a recent run for Richardson with the starting unit, Minshew got back into the first-team work on Tuesday. We’ve yet to see a true separation form the QBs in terms of the starting reps given to each. Through 9 practices, Minshew is 82-of-108 (75.9%) and Richardson is 45-of-73 (61.6%). These are unofficial numbers.

Tuesday’s practice ended with a 4-minute situation for the offense trying to get a first down/run some clock. With 2:40 on the clock and 2 timeouts, the defense won the first two sessions (first and second team), before the third-team offense got a first down to win that final period. Of course, with Deon Jackson missing Tuesday’s practice, this drill took place with the Colts down their top 3 running backs, and only holdovers from last season at that position.

Shaquille Leonard practiced on Tuesday for the 9th straight session. He’s yet to miss a practice. Now, Leonard playing in preseason games is a debate though for the coaching staff, with no guarantee on that happening. “We are still working through that,” Shane Steichen said on Tuesday when asked about Leonard playing in the preseason. “That one, we’ll see.” Leonard’s last game action came in Week 9 of the 2022 season.

It does sound like we will see some Colts starters playing on Saturday, in the preseason opener with the Bills. “We are looking at that for sure,” Shane Steichen said on Tuesday, adding it’s something the staff will discuss more on Wednesday, the players day off. Expect Anthony Richardson (obviously) to play in the preseason. “We’ve got to get him out there,” Steichen said on Richardson.

The Colts biggest free agent signing (non kicker division) from this offseason made his return to practice on Tuesday. Defensive end Samson Ebukam has missed the last week-plus due to a hamstring injury. Ebukam is the likely DE starter opposite Kwity Paye.

Before Tuesday’s practice began, the Colts announced DL-Tyquan Lewis (knee) was being removed from the physically unable to perform list. The 6th year pro then got his first practice work in since rupturing his patellar last fall. When healthy, Lewis has proven to be a versatile and productive defensive line option. The “when healthy” part is the issue. Lewis has played double-digit games in just 1 of his 5 NFL seasons. If healthy, and assuming he’s fully recovered, Lewis probably should be viewed as the top DL reserve.

A nice highlight from Sam Ehlinger/Kody Case on Tuesday as the two hooked up for a completion of at least 40 yards.

Here is how the starting offense looked on Tuesday: QB-Gardner Minshew, RB-Evan Hull, WR-Michael Pittman Jr., WR-Alec Pierce, WR-Isaiah McKenzie, TE-Kylen Granson, LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Ryan Kelly, RG-Will Fries, RT, Braden Smith.

Here is how the starting defense looked on Tuesday: DE-Samson Ebukam, DT-Grover Stewart, DT-McTelvin Agim, DE-Kwity Paye, LB-Zaire Franklin, LB-Shaquille Leonard, CB-Tony Brown, CB-Dallis Flowers, CB-Darrell Baker Jr., S-Trevor Denbow, S-Nick Cross.

Guys that stood out at Tuesday’s practice: WR-Amari Rogers, CB-Kevin Tolliver II, WR-Michael Pittman Jr. WR-Alec Pierce.

Injury Report : The following players did not appear to be participating at Tuesday’s practice: S-Julian Blackmon (hamstring), CB-Kenny Moore (ankle), RB-Zack Moss (arm), TE-Jelani Woods (hamstring), TE-Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), LB-Liam Anderson (undisclosed), DT-DeForest Buckner (foot), TE-Will Mallory (hamstring), S-Rodney Thomas II (toe), RB-Deon Jackson (undisclosed), LB-Cameron McGrone (undisclosed). The following players remain on the PUP or non-football injury list: RB-Jonathan Taylor (ankle).

2023 Colts Training Camp Schedule

-8/10 (Thursday): 10:00-11:00 AM practice

-8/12 (Saturday): 1st preseason game at Buffalo (1:00)

-8/15 (Tuesday): 9:00-10:00 AM practice

-8/16 (Wednesday joint practices with Bears): 6:00-8:00 PM practice, SOLD OUT

-8/17 (Thursday joint practices with Bears): 6:00-8:00 PM practice, SOLD OUT