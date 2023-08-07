Listen Live
Trackside

Kyle Kirkwood Captures Second Win of Season In Nashville

Published on August 7, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AUTO: MAY 26 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they start the show by recapping Kyle Kirkwood’s win in Nashville yesterday, why they believe Kirkwood will be able to compete next season for the championship, how important it was for Alex Palou to finish ahead Josef Newgarden and spotlight some individual performances from yesterday’s race.

Later in the first hour they discuss the lack of official announcements during silly season considering all the chatter they had been hearing up to the start of silly season last week and continue highlighting some of the performances of drivers in yesterday’s race.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close