Kyle Kirkwood Captures Second Win of Season In Nashville

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they start the show by recapping Kyle Kirkwood’s win in Nashville yesterday, why they believe Kirkwood will be able to compete next season for the championship, how important it was for Alex Palou to finish ahead Josef Newgarden and spotlight some individual performances from yesterday’s race.

Later in the first hour they discuss the lack of official announcements during silly season considering all the chatter they had been hearing up to the start of silly season last week and continue highlighting some of the performances of drivers in yesterday’s race.