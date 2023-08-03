Bernhard Raimann Feeling Comfortable and Confident Entering Year Two

In the 2022 NFL Draft, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard utilized the 77th overall pick on left tackle Bernhard Raimann out of Central Michigan.

Just like every rookie left tackle, it’s a challenging adjustment to the NFL. Especially when you consider the lack of experience for Raimann as a left tackle. He started his football career as a wide receiver in Austria before transitioning to tight end before a left tackle.

“The way that the year turned out was something that no one anticipated. It was a lot of chaos, and it was tough. I have some amazing teammates and coaches to lean on to help me transition into the NFL and with everything going on last year, they helped me keep my head up and get better. I’m excited to show it this year.” Raimann stated when reflecting on his rookie season.

The first NFL offseason for players is arguably the most critical. Whether that is adding weight, zeroing in on their successes from their rookie season, watching film, and getting their body ready for training camp are just some things they must do. Raimann added fifteen pounds this offseason and feels better already.

“It helps a ton out on the football field. It makes me feel a lot more comfortable, it makes settle down on the bull rush easier, it makes the run blocking easier, so overall it’s helped me a lot. I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing.” Raimann said.

On Thursday’s edition of the Fan Midday Show with Jimmy Cook, the Colts starting left tackle discussed other topics too:

