Colts Training Camp Notebook Day 6: Anthony Richardson Gets Starting Reps Again

INDIANAPOLIS –.For the first time in camp, the Colts donned full pads for a consecutive practice.

Sandwiched between two off days, the Colts had a full-padded 90-minute practice on Thursday morning.

Here are some takeaways from Day 6 of Colts training camp:

For a second straight practice, rookie Anthony Richardson took all the starting reps (22 in total, with a 7-play 2-minute period to end the day). Richardson was 8-of-13, with an ugly interception to Darrell Baker Jr. in the first team period. Richardson completed passes to Michael Pittman Jr. (2), Kylen Granson, Deon Jackson, Alec Pierce, Isaiah McKenzie, Evan Hull and Josh Downs. The practice ended with a pair of two-minute drills. Richardson led the starting offense on a 7-play drive that went as followed: incompletion with a fastball off the outstretched hands of Kylen Granson, tipped pass that fell for an incompletion, a scramble on 3rd-and-10 (that the staff generously rewarded for a first down), a slant connection to Michael Pittman Jr. for a first down, a short completion to Granson with a timeout to follow, an incompletion to Alec Pierce on a slant attempt thrown in the catch radius of the second-year wideout, a connection to Josh Downs. That brought Matt Gay out for a field goal from 58-59 yards, which the Pro Bowl kicker made with plenty of distance to spare.

Gardner Minshew was 10-of-16 on the day, and did benefit from a dropped interception by Kevin Toliver II early on. Minshew completed his passes to Drew Ogletree (3), Isaiah McKenzie (2), Evan Hull (2) Ashton Dulin Mike Strachan, Jake Funk. The offense moved better with Minshew during the 2-minute drill, although Matt Gay missed a 43-yard field goal wide right to cap it. Minshew’s 2-minute drill went like this: nice completion to Drew Ogletree, throw away, sideline toss to Ashton Dulin, scramble, completion to Ogletree, throw away, Evan Hull on a check down, another completion to Hull to bring up a 4th down. One issue for the second-team offense was several snap issues, mostly from Wesley French, on Thursday.

Related Stories Who Is Leading Colts Quarterback Battle?



Colts Training Camp Notebook Day 5: Anthony Richardson Returns, Takes Starting Reps



Ugly Drama At Running Back Is Quickly Ruining Colts Optimism

Through 6 camp practices, Richardson has 61 starting reps and Minshew has 42 starting reps. The 22-first-team rep day for Richardson is the biggest we’ve seen so far in camp. Will the Colts go back to Gardner Minshew in continuing to split their starting QB reps, or are we starting to see a second-week change in the distribution of those reps? Through 6 practices, Minshew is 50-of-66 (75%) and Richardson is 27-of-48 (56%).

Michael Pittman Jr. met the media on Thursday, for the first time since he reported to training camp last Tuesday (which is also when the Jonathan Taylor contract drama took off). Pittman was asked on Thursday if he expects to play this season without a contract extension. “Do I expect it? I don’t really expect nothing,” Pittman said. “If it doesn’t happen, then, yeah, I would play without an extension.” Pittman was then asked if he would like a contract extension. “I think every player wants to get paid. I wouldn’t mind one (smiles).” One could make a strong argument that, especially given the chaos with Taylor right now, the Colts should try to extend Pittman before the start of the season. Of course, Pittman also knows he’s going to get paid by somebody next offseason, the Colts or another team, thanks to the position he plays, so he might want to wait and test the market. Yes, the Taylor story will continue to dominate the headlines, but don’t forget about this one.

Dressed in his new uniform for this 2023 training camp (a white t-shirt jersey over a black hoodie), Jonathan Taylor was once again observing practice on Thursday. And, for a brief moment, he standing next to Chris Ballard! Again, Shane Steichen no commented an answer on if there was any update with Taylor now having been on the PUP list for 9 straight days. We are still probably a week or so away from something need to happen with Taylor (i.e. him returning to practice if he wants to play in the season opener).

One definite positive from a continuity standpoint has been the health of the offensive line early in camp. The Colts have had their starting offensive line for every practice, and kept the same starting quintet together for every single starting rep: LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Ryan Kelly, RG-Will Fries, RT-Braden Smith. Through nearly half of the training camp practices (6 done, 7 to go), it appears the Colts are pretty content just keeping this group together, foregoing any position battles, especially at right guard. If you combine all the offensive line related answers we’ve heard from the Colts this offseason, I would boil down the reasons for optimism for the group bouncing back to these things: committed improvement in the communication department, more emphasis in on and off the field camaraderie, feeling more connected to their position coach and second-year growth from Bernhard Raiman. It is clear, especially from Quenton Nelson, that the O-line group loves new position coach Tony Sparano Jr. Will all of this lead to improved play up front?

The health and availability of rookie JuJu Brents (wrist, hamstring) has been an obvious issue in his first NFL offseason. He’s still yet to participate in an NFL practice. Now, injury history isn’t abundant for Brents. He started all 27 games for Kansas State the last two years. Outside of a knee injury in 2019, Brents had a healthy collegiate career. Shane Steichen didn’t offer a return date for Brents when asked about the 2nd round pick and Indy native after practice.

With another day in full pads, Shaquille Leonard was still held out of the 11-on-11 parts of practice. Leonard continues to practice and made several nice plays during 1-on-1 coverage drills on Thursday. It appears the next step for Leonard would be to take part in the full contact sessions. When that is though remains to be seen.

Here is how the starting offense looked on Thursday: QB-Anthony Richardson, RB-Deon Jackson, WR-Michael Pittman Jr., WR-Alec Pierce, WR-Isaiah McKenzie, TE-Mo Alie-Cox, LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Ryan Kelly, RG-Will Fries, RT, Braden Smith.

Here is how the starting defense looked on Thursday: DE-Dayo Odeyingbo, DT-Grover Stewart, DT-DeForest Buckner, DE-Kwity Paye, LB-Zaire Franklin, LB-Grant Stuard, CB-Kenny Moore, CB-Dallis Flowers, CB-Darrell Baker Jr., S-Rodney Thomas II, S-Nick Cross.

Guys that stood out at Thursday’s practice: DE-Al-Quadin Muhammad, TE-Will Mallory, RB-Zavier Scott

Injury Report : The following players did not appear to be participating at Thursday’s practice: S-Julian Blackmon (hamstring), CB-JuJu Brents (hamstring), DE-Samson Ebukam (hamstring), OT-Jake Witt (hip), RB-Zack Moss (arm), TE-Jelani Woods (hamstring), OL-Emil Ekiyor Jr. (undisclosed), LB-Liam Anderson (undisclosed), LB-E.J. Speed (ankle). Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner left practice early due to a foot injury. The following players remain on the PUP or non-football injury list: RB-Jonathan Taylor (ankle), DL-Tyquan Lewis (knee).

2023 Colts Training Camp Schedule

-8/5 (Saturday): 6:00-7:30 PM practice

-8/6 (Sunday): 2:00-3:45 PM practice

-8/8 (Tuesday): 9:00-10:30 AM practice

-8/10 (Thursday): 10:00-11:00 AM practice

-8/12 (Saturday): 1st preseason game at Buffalo (1:00)

-8/15 (Tuesday): 9:00-10:00 AM practice

-8/16 (Wednesday joint practices with Bears): 6:00-8:00 PM practice, SOLD OUT

-8/17 (Thursday joint practices with Bears): 6:00-8:00 PM practice, SOLD OUT