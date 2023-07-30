“We’re not trading Jonathan Taylor.. End of Discussion.” – Jim Irsay

Following all of the breaking news of Jonathan Taylor requesting a trade from the Colts, Jim Irsay seemed to have wanted to set the room straight.

The full statement from Colts Owner Jim Irsay – “We’re not trading Jonathan… end of discussion. Not now and not in October!”

Albert Breer reported that this is what Jim Irsay texted him following Ian Rapoport’s report on the Jonathan Taylor trade request.

Albert Breer’s Report

Ian Rapoport’s Report

Jim Irsay after meeting with Jonathan Taylor at their Colts Training Camp practice

There is no doubt that this saga will continue. Jim Irsay has never paid running backs big money. there biggest running back signing in the past has best Joseph Addai for 3 year $14 million after the Colts won the Super Bowl, but they move on from him the next year anyways.

Let the speculation on where Jonathan Taylor will end up or if he will hold out on the Colts.