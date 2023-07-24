Wishful Thinking? Colts Fans Interest Doesn’t Waver Heading To Camp

Despite 2022 being one of the worst, most embarrassing Colts seasons in franchise history there seems to be no waning in interest for fans’ excitement heading into the 2023 season. Call it the Anthony Richardson Effect. Or maybe the “It Can’t Be As Bad As Last Year, Right?” Attitude. Whatever the reason, fan interest seems to have been renewed and hope springs eternal in Westfield.

The Colts have already announced sellouts for four of their thirteen training camp practices at Grand Park in Westfield, including both joint practices with the Chicago Bears. The practices on July 28 and July 29 are also sold out.

Players report for camp on Tuesday with the first practice taking place on Wednesday. Anthony Richardson and the rest of the 2023 Colts draft class have all signed their rookie contracts, which means no contractual drama when it comes to the rookies. Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr.? That could be a different story.

The fact remains that despite a woeful 2022 season, fans seem excited to see what Shane Steichen and the new coaching staff bring to the table. On Monday’s Kevin & Query, the guys talked with Indianapolis Star Colts reporter Joel A. Erickson about the big storylines heading into camp, Shaq Leonard’s status, what it would take for Anthony Richardson to show the coaching staff he should be QB1 from Day 1 as well as a friendly wager between Kevin (a Reds fan) and Joel (a Brewers fan) ahead of the Reds/Brewers series over the next three days.

