Colts Unveil Black Helmet In New ‘Indiana Nights’ Alternate Uniform

The Colts will debut a first-of-its-kind alternate uniform for their Week 7 game at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Monday.
According to Colts.com, The “Indiana Nights” uniform features:
- A black helmet
- The Colts’ iconic blue is re-imagined in the jersey and pants with a heather pattern
- The classic shoulder stripes run horizontally across the shoulder pads
- The white jersey numbers are outlined in black
- The Colts’ secondary logo – paying homage to the state of Indiana – adorns the top left corner of the jersey
The modern era has definitely tested the Colts.
The younger fan base has been wanting the Colts to take their uniform style to the next level for some time now. After seeing other teams that had simple uniforms unveil some pretty cool alternative uniforms in the past couple seasons you can say the Colts were due!
Official Indiana Nights gear is now available at shop.Colts.com or at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium.
