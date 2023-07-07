Exclusive 1-on-1 Interview With Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Following Max Extension

Tyrese Haliburton put pen to paper on Thursday when he officially signed his max contract extension with the Indiana Pacers, keeping him in the blue and gold for at least another five seasons. Haliburton’s deal does not include a player option of any sort, meaning he’s serious when he says he wants Indiana to be his home long-term.

I think I am the brand. I’m part of the brand. I think that’s the biggest thing for me. They’ve allowed me to put my imprint on everything that goes on here. – Tyrese Haliburton on the Pacers’ building around him

Following his extension and press conference, Haliburton did an exclusive one-on-one interview with our Jake Query. The two discussed a number of topics: from what it will be like to check his bank account when that first direct deposit hits, his want to prove the Pacers correct in offering him such a lucrative contract, the team improving their defense, making elevator pitches to Bruce Brown and future free agents to come join him in Indy, his comfort level in Indy, wanting to leave a legacy with the Pacers and a whole lot more.

I hope guys want to come and play with me. With Brue Brown, I reached out and gave him an elevator pitch. I hope I’m able to do that going forward and guys want to come play with me. – Tyrese Haliburton on attracting future free agents to the Pacers

We replayed the Haliburton interview and reacted to it on Friday's show.