Indy Eleven Women’s Team on Brink of Second Playoff Appearance, Men’s Squad Facing Hartford Athletic

(00:00 – 3:28) – This edition of Soccer Saturday kicks off with host Greg Rakestraw recapping the Indy Eleven Women’s teams double victory last week. A win next Friday will earn them a USWL playoff spot for the second time in two seasons. The men’s team, still plagued by injuries took on Birmingham FC in a losing effort last week which will be recapped in the episode as well.

(7:20 – 19:20) – Younes Boudadi joins the program and discusses his road to recovery from injury. Rakestraw asks Boudadi to detail just how physical a soccer match can be for those who may underestimate how the game takes a toll on the body as a whole, not just on the feet. Despite still recovering from injury, Boudadi was active in Birmingham last Saturday. According to Boudadi, the brace on his shoulder to prevent another dislocation affected his gameplay. Boudadi played for the Indy Eleven’s next opponent last year, the former Hartford Athletic Defender recounts his time with the team and what to anticipate against them as opponents.

(22:40 – 33:16) – The half-way point of Soccer Saturday welcomes Maddy Williams to the show. The Purdue Graduate who spent time playing in Spain previously talks about balancing their regular 9-5 job with the Indy Eleven’s schedule. Williams goes into detail about her work with CuriMeta and how that environmental work can sometimes get in the way of a professional soccer players schedule. Rakestraw wants to know what has changed for Williams year after year in the Indy Eleven. She is a second-year player in the team’s second year of existence and sees how the girls on the team have evolved in maturity from last season to this one.

(36:20 – 51:30) – Personality from the Dan Patrick Show, Seton O’Conner is the final guest for this Soccer Saturday. Rakestraw has christened him “Hartford Athletics Most Famous Fan” and he delivers the opponents point of view on the upcoming Men’s squad matchup. O’Conner claims that Hartford is seen as a “Minor League City” but having a USL championship team fills in the gap between two MLS squads. It allows local fans to appreciate professional soccer for a cheaper price and ultimately grows the game of soccer as whole. He views the USL Championship league’s growth as being big for the city of Hartford.

(54:30 – 57:58) – The U.S. Men’s National Team beat Canada 2-0 last week in CONCACAF play. Now the team will face off against Jamaica later tonight in the opening of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The Women’s World Cup roster was revealed this week, there will be 14 first time participants on the roster.