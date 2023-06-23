What Kind of Player is Jarace Walker?

With the eighth overall pick in the NBA Draft, the Indiana Pacers select:

It was certainly an interesting ride for Pacer fans simply because the seventh pick was announced by Shams Charania, Senior lead NBA Insider for The Athletic and Stadium, on Twitter that it was Bilal Coulibaly. It took a few minutes before it was revealed that Indiana also landed two second round picks in order for the Washington Wizards to move up one spot.

Walker played one season at Houston underneath former IU coach Kelvin Sampson, averaging 11.2 points per game, 6.8 rebounds per game, 1.3 blocks per game, and 1 steal per game. He shot a respectable 34% from distance during the season. The 6’8” wing shined on the defensive end in the NCAA Tournament for the Cougars. In their three games, he blocked a total of 12 shots and corralled 27 rebounds.

“When he works defensively, he’s a multi-positional guy, he’s physical, he’s strong, and he’s shown the ability to face up and shoot it. I’d like to see him in the mid-post, rip go, elbow go, and be definitive when attacking the basket. He’s young and you’re going to have to redefine playing hard to compete and he’s still learning that.” ESPN’s Seth Greenberg stated.

On Thursday’s edition of the Fan Midday Show with Jimmy Cook and James Boyd, they were joined by a trio of guests to preview the NBA Draft. ESPN College Basketball Analyst Seth Greenberg spent a lot of time discussing prospects the Pacers could have selected and examined the futures of former Indiana Hoosiers in Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino.

Prior to their conversation with Greenberg, National NBA Insider & Reporter for Clutch Points in Brett Siegel joined Jimmy and James to break down the trade between the Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, and Washington Wizards. Additionally, he was asked about Walker.

“He’s been the guy with the most voices in their front office and the guy they’ve been paying the most attention to. A bruiser like forward that can really get after it defensively. He showed a lot of promise as being able to play both on the wing and the low post as a six-eight power forward. He’s a big body to move.”

The final guest that joined the Midday Show to break down the prospects that could be available for Indiana, was Tony East of Sports Illustrated and the Locked On Pacers podcast. He was asked about why he would go with Jarace Walker over Taylor Hendricks.

“I think he’s got a little more offensive upside as a creator type whether that’s catching it in the short roll and making a pass, or just eventually being a guy who can do more with the ball in his hands. Maybe not being a creator, but just be a great connector. A three and d floor prospect is just fantastic in today’s NBA.”

