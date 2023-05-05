Listen Live
Beyond The Bricks

Jake and Mike Spotlight Four Indianapolis 500 Winners

Published on May 4, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A graphic for Beyond The Bricks on the pavement from the IMS

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they spotlight drivers that race fans typically forget about or don’t talk about enough when discussing the past winners of the Indianapolis 500. The list of drivers that Jake and Mike talk feature on tonight’s show are:

  • Floyd Davis (Co-Winner of 1941 Indianapolis 500)
  • Mauri Rose (Co-Winner of 1941, won 1947 and 1948 Indianapolis 500)
  • Bill Holland (Winner of 1949 Indianapolis 500 | 2nd place in 1947, 1948, 1950)
  • Johnnie Parsons (Winner of 1950 Indianapolis 500)

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close