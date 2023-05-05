Jake and Mike Spotlight Four Indianapolis 500 Winners

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they spotlight drivers that race fans typically forget about or don’t talk about enough when discussing the past winners of the Indianapolis 500. The list of drivers that Jake and Mike talk feature on tonight’s show are:
- Floyd Davis (Co-Winner of 1941 Indianapolis 500)
- Mauri Rose (Co-Winner of 1941, won 1947 and 1948 Indianapolis 500)
- Bill Holland (Winner of 1949 Indianapolis 500 | 2nd place in 1947, 1948, 1950)
- Johnnie Parsons (Winner of 1950 Indianapolis 500)
