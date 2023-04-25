Will Levis Rumors Show How Unpredictable This Draft Is

For most of the leadup to the NFL Draft, the Colts have been linked with Kentucky QB Will Levis.

Much of this had to do with the belief that when the Colts finally used the 4th overall pick, Levis would be the only top quarterback left. The Panthers own the first overall pick and need a quarterback; so do the Texans at #2. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are not in the quarterback market, but there are plenty of teams behind them that, at least on the surface, seemed like prime candidates to trade up to the third overall pick.

Now, with the draft only a few days away, the rumors have come out in full force and thrown all predictions into chaos.

An anonymous report has led to multiple sportsbooks receiving a surge of bets on Will Levis being the first overall selection. The odds on Levis being drafted first moved from 40-1 to 4-1 at DraftKings on Tuesday. This follows a week that saw C.J Stroud potentially dropping down draft boards, despite at one point being seen as a possible first overall selection.

In fact, at various points, all 4 of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft have been projected to be the first off of the board. In a draft that doesn’t have a can’t-miss prospect in the mold of Andrew Luck or Trevor Lawrence, this is almost to be expected. There aren’t many decisions as important as selecting your next franchise quarterback; it’s a decision that requires tons of research, discussion, and debate. It’s no surprise that teams will go back and forth on prospects during the process.

Ultimately, it may not matter much to the Colts who falls to them. If the team subscribes to the thinking that there really isn’t that much of a difference between the 4 quarterbacks, they might be happy with whomever they get. In a draft that is shaping up to be unpredictable, this might be the mindset to have, especially if the Colts aren’t interested in trading up one spot.

On April 27th, all will finally become clear, and not a moment too soon.

JMV spoke to Stephen Holder and Mike DiRocco of ESPN during Tuesday’s edition of the show. Those conversations touched on the Colts and who they will select 4th overall, what quarterbacks might be available there, how the AFC South stacks up overall, and more! Listen to those conversations below, and tune in to The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.15/107.5 The Fan!