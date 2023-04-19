Kyle Kirkwood Breaks Through With First Career Win at Long Beach

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they recap the dominating weekend of Kyle Kirkwood after taking the pole for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach then followed that up by leading 53 of the 85 laps during the race Sunday, including the final lap for his first race win of his young career. Later, they discuss some of the stories that happened during the race that created some controversy and provides a brief preview into the first episode of the docuseries, 100 Days to Indy, that debuts next week on the CW.

In the second hour of the program tonight, they start previewing the upcoming testing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this week on Thursday and Friday. They discuss what they’re expecting to see come testing and then some of the things that they are heading about how drivers are going to approach the greatest spectacle in racing. Lastly, they answer some Twitter questions from fans regarding the race at Long Beach.