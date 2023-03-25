Indy Eleven’s Mark Lowry and Detroit FC’s Trevor James Preview Today’s Match

(00:00-02:49) – Greg Rakestraw is back with another edition of Soccer Saturday on 93.5/107.5 The Fan and opens today’s program highlighting the upcoming schedule for the Indy Eleven with the team back in action this afternoon, previews the conversations he will have with today’s guests, and notes some accomplishments for one of today’s guests.

(05:51-18:49) – Head Coach Mark Lowry of the Indy Eleven joins Rake on Soccer Saturday this morning to share his thoughts on how his team performed two weeks ago in there season opener against the Tampa Bay Rowdies, accesses how some players performed in their debuts with the club, breaks down the game of the team’s most recent acquisition in Douglas Martinez, and shares his expectations for today’s opponent in Detroit FC.

(21:49-34:17) – Detroit FC General Manager and Head Coach Trevor James joins Soccer Saturday on The Fan with Greg Rakestraw to highlight some of the key pieces from last season that the club lost that they will have to try and overcome this season, breaks down their 3-1 victory last weekend over El Paso Locomotive FC, how much of an advantage they have with their crowd for every home match, and how impressed he is with the Indy Eleven going into year two with Mark Lowry.

(37:18-53:20) – Play-by-play voice of St. Louis City SC in Joey Zanaboni joins this week’s edition of Soccer Saturday for the first time to highlight the start of the season for the St. Louis City SC, if the scoring outbreak through the first four matches of the season was something the club expected, and highlights some of the players that have played well so far.

(56:20-57:52) – Greg Rakestraw closes out today’s show quickly by thanking today’s guests, sharing some notes since last week’s show, and highlights what’s to come next week.