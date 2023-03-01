Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Talks Shane Steichen, Colts, Winning Last Season

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is fresh off a loss in the Super Bowl, but the vibes are strong in Philly as it looks like Jalen Hurts and company will be the kings of the NFC heading into next season. Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Colts from 2018-2020 under Frank Reich and his offensive coordinator for the Eagles, Shane Steichen, is now the new Colts head coach.

On Wednesday’s Kevin & Query, Nick Sirianni joined the guys live at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis to discuss a number of topics. From what Steichen meant to his staff, what he thinks he’ll bring to Indy, going from being a coordinator to a head coach and his fiery reaction to beating the Colts last season following the firing of Frank Reich.

Shane always just had a phenomenal way of calling games. He was awesome. To stay calm through the madness of a game – Nick Sirianni on Shane Steichen’s impact on the Eagles offense

