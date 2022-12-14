Rick Carlisle: The Up & Down Start To Pacers Season, Young Roster

The Pacers have had some hiccups but through 28 games of the regular season are off to what many would call a solid 14-14 start. They’ve already exceeded expectations on the Vegas win total (much to Kevin Bowen’s chagrin) and have given teams their best shot on most nights. The emergence of rookies Benedict Mathurin and Andrew Nemhard around Tyrese Haliburton have given fans plenty of reasons to be excited for the future of the franchise.

The Vegas odds makers had us winning 23 games. I was unsure what our expectations should be, but I thought we’d be better than that. – Rick Carlisle on his expectations heading into the season

On Tuesday’s Kevin & Query, the guys were joined by head coach of the Pacers, Rick Carlisle, to get his assessment of the team to this point. Carlisle sprayed to all fields from his thoughts on the roster, what he has and hasn’t liked to this point, the young guys stepping up, who he trusts most to take on the biggest workload to his musical tastes.

We’re .500 right now. A lot of people thought we’d be lower but I look at the last 3-4 days and we could have been a couple of games above if we had done our job. -Rick Carlisle assessing the first 28 games of the season

