LOUISVILLE, KY.–Mystik Dan was the winner of the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchilll Downs. The top prize is $3.1 million.
Twenty horses competed in this year’s race.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was spotted among the crowd at the Derby. Kid Rock, Jack Harlow, Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Fallon were also there to watch what’s long been dubbed the most exciting two minutes in sports.
Wynonna Judd performed the national anthem leading up to the race.
The post Mystik Dan Wins 150th Kentucky Derby appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Mystik Dan Wins 150th Kentucky Derby was originally published on wibc.com
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023
-
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
-
10 Takeaways From Colts 2024 Draft
-
Kevin Bowen’s 2024 Colts Mock Draft
-
Colts Winners And Losers From 2024 NFL Draft
-
Sons Of Former NFL Players Who Are In The 2024 NFL Draft
-
Colts Round 2 Pick Recap: Texas Wideout Adonai Mitchell
-
Colts Round 1, Pick 15 Recap: UCLA Defensive End Laiatu Latu