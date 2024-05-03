Listen Live
Michael Irvin Has Been Cut From NFL Network

Published on May 3, 2024

SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII – Feb 8

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Michael Irvin has been cut from NFL Network.

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer had been with NFL Network since 2009.

The New York Post, reported that Irvin’s contract would not be renewed, also reported Friday that “NFL Total Access” will air its final show this month.

In addition to Irvin’s contract not being renewed, Front Office Sports reported that “at least six” NFL Network employees were laid off Thursday.

The Athletic reported that “Insiders,” which features reporters Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, will replace “NFL Total Access,” at least on an interim basis.

