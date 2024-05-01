U.S. Lawmakers Asking F1 Owners Why Andretti/GM Bid Was Denied

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday Indy 500 winner and former F1 world champion Mario Andretti was on Capitol Hill talking with a bipartisan group of lawmakers who are now demanding more answers from Formula One’s commercial arm as to why Andretti Global’s bid to join the F1 grid was denied.

The group of lawmakers signed on to a letter written by Rep. John James (R-MI), in which they expressed concerns over what they called “anti-competition actions.”

“It is unfair and wrong to attempt to block American companies from joining Formula 1, which could also violate American antitrust laws,” they wrote to Liberty’s President and CEO Gregory Maffei.

Andretti Global entered into and remains a part of, a partnership with General Motors with the intention of joining the Formula One paddock in 2026. The agreement would have Andretti bring in GM’s Cadillac brand as a new OEM (original equipment manufacturer) for the series.

However, despite a compelling case, and the support of F1’s governing body FIA, Liberty Media, which owns the commercial rights to F1, and the other F1 teams in the series turned down Andretti Global.

Their reasoning, in short, was that they felt Andretti Global “would not add value” to F1.

“We’re ready with everything that’s needed. Give us a green light and let us do our thing,” Andretti said in a news conference Wednesday. “Our team, Andretti Global, is part of every major racing discipline in the world. Formula 1 is the one that’s left. And we want to be part of that.”

In their letter the group of lawmakers, which also includes Indiana Reps. Jim Banks (R), Andre Carson (D), Erin Houchin (R), Greg Pence (R), and Rudy Yakym (R), expressed concerns that F1’s denial of Andretti may have ramifications when it comes to the Sherman Anti-Trust Act of 1890.

The letter says the denial only benefits European-based racing teams and does not “square with Sherman Act requirements” to conduct business in the U.S. The Sherman Act makes it illegal to place unreasonable restraints on market competition to produce the best outcome for the American consumer. They are also puzzled as to why Andretti was denied even though the current Concorde Agreement among F1 teams states that up to 12 teams can be on the F1 grid.

Formula One has been pushing more and more for exposure in the United States market by adding two new races on American soil in the last five years. These include the Miami Grand Prix and Las Vegas Grand Prix, on top of the already established United States Grand Prix, which is currently contested in Austin, Texas, but has been run at other circuits like the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen in New York.

Finally, the lawmakers are requesting to know how much of the European racing market share Andretti Global would have taken if they were to be admitted into F1. They want to know if this had anything to do with Andretti’s rejection.

“FOM’s (Formula One Management) rejection appears to be driven by the current line-up of European Formula 1 race teams, many of which are affiliated with foreign automobile manufacturers that directly compete with American automotive companies like GM,” the letter reads. “It is unfair and wrong to attempt to block American companies from joining Formula 1, which could also violate American antitrust laws.”

They have given Formula One Management and Liberty Media until Friday, May 4th, to respond to their letter.

