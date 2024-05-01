David Malukas Released by Arrow-McLaren

Tonight, Kevin and Curt recap the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix. They talk about the Month of May being upon Indianapolis, give a rundown of the schedule for May, and talk about the Sonsio Grand Prix in two weeks. The two talk about how physical the race was, and how many strategies there were during the race. They also highlight the performance of Linus Lundqvist.

Later in the first hour of the show, the two delve back into the details of Josef Newgarden’s cheating scandal, and provide more information on what it means for the series, and if Penske telling on itself is a good or bad sign for the sport.

Kevin and Curt rounded out the first hour previewing the second hour and talking about May.

In the second hour of the show, Kevin and Curt give a more in-depth recap of the race at Barber. They talk about who performed well, who didn’t, and drama with Pato O’Ward and McLaren. They also talk about the incident involving Georgina the Mannequin. Kevin answers some listener questions about nicotine sponsorship, and the legality of it.

Later in the second hour, Kevin and Curt discuss David Malukas being let go from McLaren, and the legal issues that may have caused him to be let go. Kevin gives his opinion on who should take the seat at McLaren, and what team Malukas may race with later in the season.

Kevin ends the show paying homage to Wally Dallenbach who passed away Monday.