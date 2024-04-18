Listen Live
Sports

Caitlin Clark Nearing 8-Figure Deal With Nike, Includes Signature Shoe

Published on April 18, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Colorado v Iowa

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty (The shoes pictures are not the shoes included in her nearing deal.)

Caitlin Clark Nearing 8-Figure Deal With Nike, Includes Signature Shoe

Don’t worry about Caitlin Clark’s rookie WNBA contract anymore, Nike is here!

Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Clark is finalizing an endorsement deal with Nike that will come with a signature shoe. The deal will also secure an eight-figure contract for Clark, per the report.

Shams Charania also reported, Adidas and Under Armour also made “sizable offers” to Clark that she appears ready to turn down in favor of Nike. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry — who has his own signature shoe with Under Armour — sat in on negotiations with all three companies, according to the report.

The endorsement deal is one of several for Clark, who already has contracts with Panini, Gatorade and State Farm.

Caitlin Clark’s 4-year Contract Details With The Indiana Fever
2024 WNBA Draft
4 photos

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Arizona Cardinals
Sports  |  James Adams

Will Andrew Luck Ever Be In The Colts Ring Of Honor?

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Give Contract Extension To DeForest Buckner

WNBA: JUN 27 Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Las Vegas Aces WNBA Team Gets Bigger Venue For Game vs Indiana Fever On July 2nd, Here’s Why

Brooklyn Nets v Indiana Pacers
Sports  |  Nathaniel Finch

How the Pacers can host a playoff series

Colorado v Iowa
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Caitlin Clark Nearing 8-Figure Deal With Nike, Includes Signature Shoe

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close