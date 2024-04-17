Aaron Nesmith On Playoffs Series Against Bucks, More!

The Indiana Pacers will begin their playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks this Sundays.

It’s a matchup against a team that the Pacers know well, and whom they had a lot of success against in the regular season. The Bucks and Pacers played 5 times this year, with Indiana winning 4 of those contests. Many things have changed since the last of those games, with the Bucks having a new coach, and the Pacers a new player in Pascal Siakam.

During the Wednesday edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Pacers small forward Aaron Nesmith, who gave some insight into what the Pacers can take away from those regular season games against the Bucks.

“It’s a different team than we played earlier in the year, it’s a different coaching staff, they play differently. So, there are some things that we can take from those five games that we played them, but we can’t sit here and act like just because we beat them 4-1 in early January and before, that it’s going to happen again. We’ve got to still gameplan the same, we’ve still got to go out there and earn this series win.”

Throughout the 5 games the Pacers and Bucks played, it became clear that Indiana was getting under Milwaukee’s skin. Nesmith talked about when he knew they were in their opponent’s head.

“The one game they beat us, they just picked up their physicality, because we had kind of been pretty physical with them the last couple of games. I think they just got tired of losing to us, but we’re going to come out with that same mindset, and like I said, we’ve just got to play our game.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks superstar power forward, is questionable for at least the early part of the series with a calf injury. Nesmith spoke about how the Pacers are approaching his potential absence.

“I think we’re kind of laser focuses regardless. Whether he plays, or whether he doesn’t play, we’ll be prepared and ready.”

Finally, he also spoke about what he expects the environment at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to be like when Milwaukee comes to town.

“I was thinking about that on my drive home today. I’m super excited to see what Gainbridge is going to feel like, what it’s going to sound like, even what it’s going to smell like. Everything about the arena is about to be different in Game 3 and Game 4, and I’m just super excited for it.”

