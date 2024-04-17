T.J. McConnell Previews Upcoming Playoff Series Against Milwaukee

During the regular season, the Indiana Pacers went 4-1 against the Milwaukee Bucks. All five of those games are now irrelevant with each team 0-0 now and both teams are totally different.

The two teams haven’t faced off since Adrian Griffin was fired and Doc Rivers took over as Milwaukee’s head coach. Additionally, Milwaukee hasn’t faced Indiana since acquiring Pascal Siakam. The only change for the Bucks when it comes to their roster is that Patrick Beverley has bounced back and forth from the starting lineup and the bench.

A key player in those four wins for Indiana was Bennedict Mathurin. He averaged 18 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. Obviously, Mathurin is unavailable as he is recovering from shoulder surgery. As a result, T.J. McConnell has taken over the scoring workload for the Pacers second unit.

The 32-year-old averaged a career high 10.2 points per game while 5.5 assists per contest. Since Mathurin’s injury, McConnell has averaged 13.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game.

He joined Query & Company Wednesday afternoon to talk about his career year and other topics:

Going from not playing to playing a key role in the team’s success

Revealed which two players he attributes this season’s success towards

The brewing rivalry between Indiana and Milwaukee

To listen to Jake Query and Jimmy Cook’s conversation with T.J. McConnell, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.