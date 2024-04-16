Listen Live
Sports

Record Viewers for WNBA Draft, Caitlin Clark’s Jersey Sales Skyrocket

Published on April 16, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 WNBA Draft

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

BROOKLYN, NY.–Monday’s WNBA Draft is the most-watched broadcast of any kind for the league since 2000.  Almost 2.5 million viewers tuned in to see Caitlin Clark be selected with the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever.

The Draft also marked the first time since 2008 that a WNBA telecast hit 1 million viewers.

Fanatics sold out of most sizes in Clark’s Fever jersey within an hour of her being selected by the team. The retailer is currently offering pre-orders for Clark jerseys that it says will ship no later than October 31st.  That’s the top seller for a draft pick across all sports in Fanatics’ history.

The Fever’s first preseason game is May 3rd against the Dallas Wings.  The Fever will open the regular season on May 14 on the road against the Connecticut Sun.

Clark’s introductory news conference with the Fever is scheduled for Wednesday.

The post Record Viewers for WNBA Draft, Caitlin Clark’s Jersey Sales Skyrocket appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Record Viewers for WNBA Draft, Caitlin Clark’s Jersey Sales Skyrocket  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Arizona Cardinals
Sports  |  James Adams

Will Andrew Luck Ever Be In The Colts Ring Of Honor?

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Give Contract Extension To DeForest Buckner

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Texas A&M at LSU
Sports  |  Marc Dykton

The Colts Are Hosting LSU WR Malik Nabers on Thursday…But Why?

Sports  |  Kurt Darling

Schertz Declines Big Pay Raise From ISU, Takes Bigger One At Saint Louis

WNBA: JUN 27 Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Las Vegas Aces WNBA Team Gets Bigger Venue For Game vs Indiana Fever On July 2nd, Here’s Why

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close