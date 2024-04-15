IHSAA, Colts Extend Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana High School Athletic Association have extended their partnership for another three years.

The Colts and the IHSAA first reached an agreement in 2009 to ensure that all of the state championship football games would be played at Lucas Oil Stadium. At that time, the Colts became the first professional sports franchise in the country to partner with a high school association for this type of sponsorship.

“Some of the things we hear annually are things like ‘I can’t believe we get to play in this building’ or ‘You guys put on a heck of a show’. The Colts and the IHSAA truly understand the importance of football and, really, all sports are for student athletes,” said IHSAA Commissioner Paul Niedig.

Niedig says the state championship games are an “all hands on deck” event with the Colts and the IHSAA.

“We love and appreciate the values, like preparation, discipline, teamwork and inclusion, that football teaches, so we are honored to support youth and high school football at every level in our state,” said Mike Prior, Colts Football Development Commissioner and former Colts great. “This partnership with the IHSAA continues our commitment to growing the game of football in Indiana and opening opportunities in the sport to all.”

In 2023, the Colts also started the Girls Flag Football Pilot League, fueled by Gatorade, with eight high school girls teams representing Indianapolis and South Bend. They have also hosted clinics, jamborees, and other events, with the long-term goal of developing girls flag football as a sanctioned varsity sport in Indiana.

“We would like nothing more than to have many of our schools across the state playing girls flag football in the future. There’s been some states in the country that have grown exponentially with girls flag football. I think we’ll see something similar in Indiana,” said Niedig.

The Colts also announce a High School Football Coach of the Week every week during the regular season.

