Indiana Pacers Fail To Clinch Playoffs, Fall To Cavs 129-120.

(Cleveland, OH) – The Indiana Pacers (46-35) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (48-33) battled for a playoff spot, with the Cavaliers coming out on top 129-120 and punching their ticket to the postseason.

1. First Quarter

Both teams had a lot riding on this game, as a win would guarantee a playoff spot, so a fast start would be expected. Instead, it would be another slow start for Indiana, who scored the game’s first 3 points before committing 4 straight turnovers and going scoreless for 3 minutes. The Pacers would respond with Myles Turner hitting a nice 3, but the Cavs would hold a 35-26 lead at the end of the period, as the Pacers struggled to contain Jarrett Allen and Donovan Mitchell, who scored 9 and 13 points respectively. The Pacers were led by Turner and T.J McConnell, who both scored 6.

2. Second Quarter

The 2nd quarter would begin in the way the 1st ended, with the Cavaliers continuing to shoot well. Midway through the period, Cleveland led 49-39, as Donavan Mitchell continued to score with ease. T.J McConnell would continue his stellar play, going 5 of 9 shooting for 10 points, though he would pick up a technical foul for jawing with Georges Niang, who was also hit with a technical. Both teams would shoot well in the quarter, but Cleveland would keep the Pacers at arm’s length, and would go into halftime leading 70-59. The Cavs would be lead 7-59 at halftime; Indiana shot 53% during the half, but Cleveland was simply better, shooting 60%. Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 11 points each, while Cleveland was paced by Donovan Mitchell with 18 and Jarrett Allen with 16, respectively.

3. Third Quarter

The 2nd half would kick off with another Pacer turnover, and Darius Garland quickly making Indiana pay with an easy bucket. Donovan Mitchell would continue to punish the Pacers, who seemed incapable of stopping him. Meanwhile, the Pacers would struggle in the paint, with them only having 32 points in the paint around midway through the quarter, 20 less than Cleveland. The Pacers would close the gap in the final minutes of the period, with Cleveland nursing a 97-94 lead heading into the 4th.

4. Fourth Quarter.

The 4th began with both teams exchanging field goals, though the Pacers would quickly find themselves down a player, as Obi Toppin tweaked his ankle and hobbled to the locker room. A clutch 3 from Haliburton would cut the Cleveland lead to 2 with 6:29 left to play, but the Cavs wouldn’t blink, with Max Struss and Jarrett Allen keeping Cleveland in front with clutch shots of their own. The Pacers would stay within striking distance, but struggled to get over the hump, and eventually, the Cavaliers would put the Pacers away, with Max Struss hitting a nice 3-pointer and a few free throws to make the lead insurmountable. Cleveland would get the win, 129-120.

5. Top Performers

For Indiana: Pascal Siakam (19p, 6r, 1a), Tyrese Haliburton (19p, 6r, 12a), Myles Turner (17p, 6r, 5a), T.J McConnell (16p, 2r, 7a).

For Cleveland: Donovan Mitchell (33p, 4r, 4a), Jarrett Allen (29p, 13r, 3a), Caris Levert (16p, 6r, 5a), Darius Garland (16p, 2r, 4a)

6. Notes

– Obi Toppin, the only Pacer to appear in every game this season, left early in the 4th with an ankle sprain, and would not return.

– The Pacers bench continued to show it’s worth, outscoring the Cavs reserves.

– Donovan Mitchell once again was a headache for Pacer defenders; in his last game against Indiana, he scored 38 points, and added 5 rebounds and 9 assists. Tonight, he added 33 points with 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

– The Pacers are still able to finish 5th-8th in the standings.

– The loss ends the Pacers 3-game winning streak and drops the Pacers to 46-35. The Cavaliers improve to 48-33 and have clinched a playoff spot.

7. Next Up

The Pacers head home to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the regular season finale against the Atlanta Hawks. Win, and they make the playoffs and are guaranteed a series. If both they and the 76ers lose on Sunday, the play-in tournament awaits.